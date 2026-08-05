Yearling wolf from One Ear Pack killed after multiple depredations, CPW says

DENVER — An uncollared yearling wolf that was part of the One Ear Pack was killed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) agents on Tuesday after the agency found it was involved in multiple depredations.

CPW announced on Wednesday morning that the wolf was killed in Grand County. The decision came down after CPW officers confirmed the wolf had depredated on four calves. The first was on June 29 in Jackson County, and the three more occurred on July 26, July 31 and Aug. 1 in Grand County.

CPW said this continued even after producers used non-lethal conflict minimization techniques. That included range riders, scare devices, an active human presence and having a site assessment of their ranch to determine what tactics would work to keep wolves away from livestock.

“The decision to lethally remove a wolf is a very difficult one and a number of factors must be taken into consideration,” said CPW Director Laura Clellan in a press release Wednesday. “Unfortunately after a thorough review, the determination of chronic depredation was made in this case. Our staff will continue to work diligently with willing producers to deploy all reasonable non-lethal tools and methods in order to minimize the need for removals.”



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This decision was made in consultation with USFWS, CPW said.

CPW said it will share a final report on this case once it is complete.

This marks the second wolf that CPW has killed due to depredation within a couple months. On June 13, Denver7 reported that CPW had located and killed a lone, uncollared wolf that they believe was responsible for 10 confirmed depredations since the summer of 2025.

The One Ear Pack is one of five packs currently in Colorado. The others include the Three Creeks Pack in Rio Blanco County, the Copper Creek Pack in Pitkin County, King Mountain Pack in Routt County and the newly formed Piney Ridge Pack in Eagle County.