Colorado wolf that died in May was likely hit by a car, USFWS investigation finds

A Colorado wolf that died in May was likely hit by a car, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Tuesday.

On June 2, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it had received a mortality signal from the wolf's GPS collar on May 31. The animal was found deceased in northwest Colorado.

The wolf had been brought to Colorado from Canada as part of the January 2025 reintroduction, CPW confirmed to Denver7. It was the fifth wolf from the original 15 released that month that died.

Gray wolves are a federally listed species under the Endangered Species Act, so the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigated the cause of its death.

On Tuesday, the agency said the wolf died of blunt force trauma, likely from a car crash.

Neither CPW nor USFWS had any further information to share about the wolf's death.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife This map shows Colorado's collared gray wolf movements between July 22 and Aug. 26, 2025.

Colorado's wolf reintroduction management plan lists the goal of translocating 10 to 15 wolves per year for a total of 30 to 50 wolves over three to five years. This is expected to continue in January 2026.

After that point, the active reintroduction efforts will stop and CPW will focus solely on monitoring to see if the population is self-sustaining.

