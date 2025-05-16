Fourth wolf translocated from Canada to Colorado dies in northwest area of the state

A fourth gray wolf that was brought to Colorado from Canada as part of the state's reintroduction program has died, Colorado and federal officials confirmed on Friday morning.

This wolf was a female and died in northwest Colorado in an unknown location on Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) said.

As with any wolf death in Colorado, the USFWS is investigating because gray wolves are a federally listed species under the Endangered Species Act. The USFWS will determine its cause of death. That investigation is ongoing.

No other details were available from either agency.

Fifteen wolves were brought to Colorado from Canada in January 2025 during the second round of reintroductions. As of publishing time, two males and two females have died:



March 16: A male wolf was killed by Wildlife Services in Wyoming after it was found at a property where multiple sheep had been killed earlier that day

April 9: A male wolf died after traveling into Wyoming

April 20: A female wolf died in Rocky Mountain National Park

May 15: A female wolf died in northwest Colorado (this story)

In the past, CPW has stressed that wolf survival in Colorado is currently within normal margins and that mortalities were taken into account when building the 261-page Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.

In the short-term, the reintroduction program will be considered successful if the survival rate is high, the wolves stay in Colorado, packs form and breed, and if wolves born in Colorado survive and go on to reproduce, according to that plan. Within the first six months of release, CPW hopes to have a survival rate of 70% or more. Anything less than that would "initiate protocol review," the plan reads.

With 11 of the 15 wolves from Canada surviving, that survival rate is currently at 73%.

Colorado's wolf reintroduction management plan lists the goal of translocating 10 to 15 wolves per year for a total of 30 to 50 wolves over three to five years. After that point, the active reintroduction efforts will stop and CPW will focus solely on monitoring to see if the population is self-sustaining.

As of Friday afternoon, the number of known wolves in Colorado is as follows:



Below is the most recent map of the wolves' movements around Colorado. Officials at a recent CPW Commission meeting were quick to note the eastern-most watershed — which encompasses Ralston Creek — and appears to have a finger reaching into western Denver, saying that the animal was "in the very far western portion of that watershed."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife This map shows the watersheds where Colorado's gray wolves traveled between late March and late April 2025.

