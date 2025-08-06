Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One of Colorado's translocated gray wolves dies in Wyoming, marking 7th wolf death of 2025

Denver7 is tracking the known number of wolves in the state, and you can find those details below.
DENVER — A female gray wolf that was reintroduced to Colorado in December 2023 has died in Wyoming, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced on Wednesday morning.

CPW said it learned that gray wolf 2304 had died in Wyoming on July 24. It is the seventh death amid the state's reintroduced wolves this year. Denver7 is tracking the known number of wolves in the state, and you can find those details below.

The agency is working with Wyoming Game and Fish so it can regain access to the wolf's tracking collar. Wyoming state law prevents other details from being shared, CPW said.

This is the third translocated wolf that has traveled north to Wyoming and died since the reintroduction efforts began. It is the first wolf that was brought to Colorado from Oregon to die in 2025.

The female wolf was not a part of an established pack in the state, a CPW spokesperson told Denver7.

Wolf 2304 was part of the first round of wolf reintroductions, which took place over two days in December 2023. Five gray wolves were released on Dec. 18 at an undisclosed place in Grand County and a few days later, five more were released in Grand and Summit counties. All 10 were captured from packs in Oregon. In January 2025, 15 wolves from British Columbia were released in Pitkin and Eagle counties, in addition to the five members of the captured Copper Creek Pack released in Pitkin County.

Wolves travel long distances, sometimes up to 500 miles, as part of their "exploratory movements" to see if a habitat suits them, Brenna Cassidy, wolf monitoring and data coordinator with CPW, told Denver7 in December 2024.

The below list outlines an overview of the known wolf population in Colorado:

Denver7 has been following Colorado's wolf reintroduction program since the very beginning, and you can explore all of that reporting in the timeline below. The timeline starts with our most recent story.

