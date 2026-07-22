New wolf pack — the Piney Ridge Pack — forms in Eagle County, CPW confirms

DENVER — A new wolf pack has formed in Eagle County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed on Wednesday morning.

It has been named the Piney Ridge Pack.

“Detection of pups in late spring or early summer is inherently challenging, because of their use of remote habitats in dense cover, secretive nature of very young animals, and time potentially underground,” explained CPW’s Wolf Conservation Program Manager Eric Odell.

So while few details are currently available about the pack, more details will be released in CPW's annual wolf report, which is released each spring, CPW said. Denver7 wrote about the 2026 Gray Wolf Annual Report here.

Four of Colorado's wolf packs successfully reproduced this year, including the Piney Ridge Pack. The others are the One Ear Pack in Jackson County, the Three Creeks Pack in Rio Blanco County and the Copper Creek Pack in Pitkin County. As of Wednesday, it does not appear that the King Mountain Pack in Routt County successfully had pups this year.

Below is the latest wolf movement map released by CPW.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

On average, wolves birth four to six pups each spring. Odell said his team is continuing to monitor those packs and will include the minimum count of the state's wolf population in the 2027 spring report.

When wolves create packs, CPW can better determine where they should implement conflict minimization tools and techniques to protect livestock. That includes things like fladry, scare devices and range riders. Wolves in packs typically don't disperse as much as solo wolves since they have an established territory. They also tend to have higher survival rates.

According to CPW's depredation tracker — which monitors instances where a wolf seriously injured or killed livestock or a working dog — one calf was attacked by a wolf in Eagle County this biological year, which runs between April 2026 and March 2027. It occurred on July 16. It is not yet known if the wolf or wolves involved are members of the Piney Ridge Pack or not.

Denver7 has been following Colorado's wolf reintroduction program since the very beginning, and you can explore all of that reporting in the timeline below, which starts with our most recent story.

“We are still working from a modest amount of data in Colorado — due to the relatively new nature of our wolf population as well as its small size — but so far we are seeing a clear pattern of wolves in packs surviving longer than wolves that are not in packs,” said Dr. Brenna Cassidy, CPW Wolf Monitoring and Data Coordinator. “For instance, in the last biological year (April 1, 2025 - March 30, 2026), we experienced 10 mortalities among our wolf population, seven of these were dispersers and only three were pack members. This shows us the benefit of having more packs on the Colorado landscape for both adult survival and reproduction as we work to achieve the goals of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. ”

Anybody who sees a wolf is asked to take photos and video, and report it using this CPW online form.

This is a developing story and will be updated.