Female wolf in King Mountain Park dies in northwest Colorado

DENVER — A reintroduced gray wolf has died in northwest Colorado — the second in about a month for the King Mountain Pack.

CPW identified the wolf as the maternal member of that pack. The agency received a mortality signal from her collar on Wednesday.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife is leading the mortality investigation in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service," CPW's statement reads. "A final determination of the cause of death will not be made until the investigation is completed, including the necropsy, a foundational component of the overall investigation process. No additional details are available at this time."

The announcement of this wolf's death came about a month after CPW said the adult male wolf in the pack had died during an operation to fit the animals with new GPS collars.

Both of those wolves were reintroduced in Colorado in December 2023. They were translocated from Oregon. Denver7 has asked CPW about the possible impacts to the King Mountain Pack with both of these adults gone. We'll update this story when we hear back. The pair had pups last spring, which were captured on trail cams.

As of Saturday, four wolves of the original 10 brought from Oregon have survived.

CPW says wild wolves live to an average of 3.5 to 4 years without human exploitation such as hunting and trapping.

Hunting wolves in Colorado is currently illegal.

Denver7 has been following Colorado's wolf reintroduction program since the very beginning, and you can explore all of that reporting in the timeline below, which starts with our most recent story.