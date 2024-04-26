Former Aurora paramedic convicted in Elijah McClain’s death sentenced to 4 years of probation

The second former Aurora paramedic found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain was sentenced on Friday to four years of probation and more than a year in a work release program.

Jeremy Cooper, along with former paramedic Peter Cichuniec were convicted in December by an Aurora jury on the charge of criminally negligent homicide after administering a deadly dose of ketamine to McClain.

On Friday afternoon, the judge sentenced Cooper to a four years of probation. As a term and condition of that sentence, he will also serve 14 months in a work release program and will complete 100 hours of public service, the judge said.

Cooper’s sentencing comes nearly two months after Cichuniec was sentenced to five years in a Colorado prison, the minimum sentence he could face, to be followed by three years of parole.

Both Cooper and Cichuniec faced additional charges of reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury/causing serious bodily injury. The jury found both paramedics not guilty of those charges.

Cichuniec was also found guilty of second-degree assault by unlawful administration of drugs with a crime of violence enhancer.

Cooper also faced that charge but was acquitted.

Both paramedics, along with three Aurora police officers, were indicted by a grand jury in September 2021, more than two years after McClain’s death.

While three former Aurora police officers were tried for their alleged roles in McClain’s death, only one officer was ultimately convicted.

Former Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third degree assault. He was sentenced to 14 months on the third-degree assault conviction and 4 years probation for the homicide charge.

Former Aurora Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt was acquitted of all charges as was Nathan Woodyard, who was the initial officer to confront McClain.

Sheneen McClain, Elijah’s mother, took issue with the fact that Woodyard, who was the officer to place him in the neck hold, was acquitted, while Roedema was the former cop to be found guilty of charges, the AP reported.

The neck hold rendered the unarmed McClain unconscious, and was a catalyst for protests that followed months later. Medical officials determined the ketamine injection played a key role in his death.

Dr. Stephen Cina, the pathologist whose initial autopsy report found McClain’s cause of death was “undetermined” later amended his report to list “complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint” as a factor.

“I believe that Mr. McClain would most likely be alive but for the administration of ketamine,” Cina wrote in his amended autopsy report.

While Aurora prosecutors initially declined to press charges, Colorado Governor Jared Polis ordered the investigation reopened in the wake of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the spring of 2020.

Cooper was the paramedic that injected McClain with ketamine, a sedative, after he was stopped by police while walking home from an Aurora convenience store after a 911 caller reported a “sketchy” man wearing a ski mask. McClain had committed no crime.

Lawyers for the paramedics argued they responded with the ketamine injection to help McClain who they believed was suffering from “excited delirium”, a controversial medical condition described by a patient displaying agitation, aggression and acute distress.

In the trial, prosecutors criticized the paramedics for not coming to the aid of McClain while officers continued to struggle with and pin the 23-year-old to the ground.

But Peter Cichuniec’s defense attorney, David Goddard countered: "At that point in time, they don't have access to McClain. It appears to them that police are actively struggling with the patient," Goddard said. "So they wait. They are powerless to do anything about it.”

Cooper’s defense stated he was following Aurora Fire Rescue protocol in administering ketamine, but prosecutors said the paramedics overdosed McClain with 500 mg of the sedative, an inappropriate amount for his weight and size.

After Cooper’s December 2023 conviction, Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Alec Oughton said he was “deeply concerned and disappointed” in the verdict. "I am discouraged that these paramedics have received felony punishment for following their training and protocols in place at the time and for making discretionary decisions while taking split-second action in a dynamic environment," Oughton wrote, adding that his department is committed to making improvements to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Following McClain’s 2019 death, a 2021 Colorado law limited first responders' use of ketamine when responding to a call for service.

Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement following Friday's sentence:

“Today’s sentencing marks the end of a very long chapter. Close to four years ago, we were appointed as special prosecutor to investigate and potentially prosecute those responsible for the death of Elijah McClain. With this sentence, we now have accountability for another defendant who failed to act the way the law requires, and we have a measure of justice for Elijah McClain, his family, and loved ones. True justice, however, would be having Elijah alive today. His death was an unnecessary tragedy.

“There were many things that the officers and paramedics could have done the night of August 24, 2019 to prevent this deadly encounter. We recognize important work around integrity in law enforcement and improving first responders remains to be done, and Elijah McClain’s memory will continue to inspire us to do that work.”

The AP contributed to this report.