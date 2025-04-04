Yeva Smilianska trial day 5: Defendant's testimony of crash that killed Magnus White concludes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — On Friday morning, the testimony concluded from the 24-year-old defendant accused of driving recklessly when she hit and killed a 17-year-old cyclist near Boulder in 2023. The defense has one more witness to call up in this trial.

The defense for Yeva Smilianska, 24, said they do not dispute that she struck and killed 17-year-old Magnus White, but rather they are arguing that she did not drive in a reckless manner, which is the charge she is facing. Because of this, Denver7 is not using the word "allegedly" when specifically discussing Smilianska striking Magnus.

Family of Magnus White

Just about to start his senior year in high school, Magnus, a young and accomplished cyclist, headed out on the afternoon of July 29, 2023 for a training ride for the Junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland. As he neared Highway 119 and N. 63rd Street in unincorporated Boulder County, he was struck from behind by a driver. He died of his injuries.

The investigation continued for about 20 weeks before the driver, identified as Yeva Smilianska, then 23, was arrested in December 2023. She is a refugee from Ukraine and fled to the United States to escape the war. Investigators wrote in an affidavit that they believe she fell asleep at the wheel when she struck the young bicyclist. She faces a charge of reckless vehicular homicide, which is a class 4 felony.

In May 2024, the White family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Smilianska. The family also started a nonprofit called The White Line, which advocates for safer roads and tougher penalties for careless or reckless driving resulting in death, and helps young cyclists compete around the world.

Denver7 has been covering this case since the crash, and you can read our coverage since the trial started in the stories below:



Some viewers may find the below content disturbing.

Denver7 will add to this story as the fifth day of the trial progresses. Refresh this story for updates.

Defendant continues testimony about crashing into Magnus White

Friday morning started where Thursday afternoon left off, with the continued cross-examination of the defendant, Smilianska, by Deputy District Attorney Trish Mittelstadt.

The prosecution brought the courtroom back to the morning of the crash, before Smilianska had left her friend Nereida "Neddy" Cooper's home. They had stayed up drinking until about 6 a.m. that morning before falling asleep, per previous testimonies. Cooper woke up around 11 a.m. for work at the bar — where both women were employed — and left. In her testimony on Thursday, Cooper told the court that she had offered for Smilianska to either stay at her house or come to the bar because Smilianska lived far away.

In Smilianska's testimony Friday morning, she denied this, saying there was no offer from Cooper to stay at the home, and that in actuality, the women had left the house at the same time around 11:25 a.m.

"I was tired, but I was certain I was able to drive in the condition I was that morning," she told the prosecutor.

As she drove, she said she was wearing at least one, but possibly two AirPods in her ears to listen to her iPod. She had mentioned this during her testimony Thursday as well.

The prosecutor asked if she started nodding off on Highway 119, which Smilianska confirmed. She said she did not remember swerving twice before hitting Magnus. The prosecutor said that the defendant had testified the day prior about being a light sleeper, yet she did not hear her car hit Magnus. Smilianska said that was true.

"And it didn't wake you up when his body smashed into the windshield?" Mittelstadt said.

"No, it didn't wake me up," Smilianska replied.

"And it didn't wake you up when your car continued to drive in that tall grass for 295 feet?" Mittelstadt questioned.

"It did not wake me up," Smilianska replied.

Smilianska said she woke up when the car hit the fence.

As she had testified the day prior, Smilianska said she had told another cyclist at the scene that she thought she had passed out, but told law enforcement that she thought her car's steering had malfunctioned. She reiterated the latter in a statement taken at the scene. She admitted in court Friday that she had been untruthful in that instance.

Cliff Grassmick BOULDER,CO:April 4:Defendant, Yeva Smilianska, testifies on day 5 of her trial involving the death of Magnus White. She is shown on the in the photos on the upper left.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Mittelstadt brought up pictures on a slideshow in the courtroom. One showed Smilianska at the crash scene. Another is a screenshot from her and Cooper singing karaoke and drinking before they had gone to sleep earlier that morning. In both pictures, she was holding a black tumbler. Smilianska had been permitted to grab items from her car after the crash, which included the tumbler. Mittelstadt confirmed that she had been drinking alcohol out of that same tumbler earlier that morning.

Lastly, Smilianska said she was indeed familiar with that stretch of highway and knew cyclists frequented it.

In a re-direct, defense attorney Timur Kishinevsky asked if she normally worked the night shift at 3's Bar in Longmont, which she agreed was typical. She would usually get back home around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m., so she is accustomed to going to bed at those odd times.

Cliff Grassmick BOULDER,CO:April 4: Defense attorney,Timur Kishinevsky, pours water before more testimony on day 5 of the Yeva Smilianska trial involving the death of Magnus White.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Kishinevsky brought up the same two photos that the prosecution had shown about 20 minutes earlier. Smilianska said the items she grabbed from her car at the crash site, including the black tumbler, were likely in the backseat of the trunk of the car, but she could not remember. When questioned further about this, she said she thought the tumbler had been on the side door, but she had not been drinking from it. To her recollection, she said it did not have anything in it at the time.

"I was in a stupor, I didn't understand what was going on around me, and I was shut off, just like you said," Smilianska said of being at the crash scene. The translator said Smilianska had used a different term than "stupor," but there was no good English translation for it.

The defense attorney asked a few quick questions: Is falling asleep something she can control? Is a car malfunction something she can control? She said no to both.

"Was it simply hard for you to accept that something you could control caused a life to be taken?" Kishinevsky asked.

"I can't even describe how hard," Smilianska replied.

This concluded her testimony.

The court then broke for a recess, and would return with the defense's final witness after the break.

Denver7 will add to this story as the fifth day of the trial progresses. Refresh this story for updates.