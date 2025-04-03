Yeva Smilianska trial day 4: Defendant texted friend about feeling sleepy roughly 20 minutes before crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The fourth day of a trial centered around the death of a 17-year-old cyclist in Boulder County at the hands of an alleged reckless driver began with testimony from the defendant's friend about the night prior, and morning of, the crash.

The defense for Yeva Smilianska said they do not dispute that she struck and killed 17-year-old Magnus White, but rather they are arguing that she did not drive in a reckless manner, which is the charge she is facing. Because of this, Denver7 is not using the word "allegedly" when specifically discussing Smilianska striking Magnus.

Just about to start his senior year in high school, Magnus, a young and accomplished cyclist, headed out on the afternoon of July 29, 2023 for a training ride for the Junior Mountain Bike World Championships in Scotland. As he neared Highway 119 and N. 63rd Street in unincorporated Boulder County, he was struck from behind by a driver. He died of his injuries.

The investigation continued for about 20 weeks before the driver, identified as Yeva Smilianska, then 23, was arrested in December 2023. She is a refugee from Ukraine and fled to the United States to escape the war. Investigators wrote in an affidavit that they believe she fell asleep at the wheel when she struck the young bicyclist. She faces a charge of reckless vehicular homicide, which is a class 4 felony.

In May 2024, the White family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Smilianska. The family also started a nonprofit called The White Line, which advocates for safer roads and tougher penalties for careless or reckless driving resulting in death, and helps young cyclists compete around the world.

Defendant's coworker describes night of drinking before crash

Court on Thursday began around 9:30 a.m. with the prosecution's final witness before they plan to rest their case.

That witness, Nereida "Neddy" Cooper, had been a bartender at 3's Bar in Longmont, where Smilianska had worked, in July 2023. She said they became friends during this time.

On the evening of July 28, 2023, Cooper had been hanging out at 3's Bar and playing pool, she said. She was not working that night. Smilianska also showed up and was drinking. She told the court that she was drinking Coors Light and the defendant was drinking what appeared to be cranberry juice, which she sometimes mixed with whiskey.

The bar closes around 2 a.m., and both Cooper and Smilianska helped to close up, Cooper testified.

Both women drove to Cooper's home, which was within a mile of the bar. Cooper admitted that she should not have driven that night. Smilianska brought a whiskey bottle in with her, she testified. About a third of the bottle remained when she walked inside. Cooper said they shared the drink. She said she went to bed around 6:30 a.m.

"There was still some left when we woke up in the morning," she said of the whiskey.

When asked by Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, Cooper said she thought Smilianska was a 5/10 on the "drunk scale," and was tipsy. According to a past report, she told investigators that she had given the "drunk scale" rating a 7/10.

"She was not blackout drunk, not even remotely close to being drunk," Cooper said in court of Smilianska. "We weren't stumbling. She wasn't slurring her words. She was able to communicate and take care of herself."

She told the courtroom that she woke up the next day around 10:30 a.m. for work with a minor hangover, and remembered Smilianska looking "very tired." She told her friend to come hang out at the bar because Smilianska lived far away. She recommended that they have coffee and donuts at the bar, and when she left for work, she assumed Smilianska would stay at her home or come meet her at the bar. They were both in bed — and not drinking — between about 6:15 a.m. and 11 a.m., she testified.

Cooper arrived at work around 11:30 a.m. At 12:11 p.m., Smilianska texted Cooper, saying, "I'm falling asleep so I'm going home." Cooper responded around 12:30 p.m.

Around that same time, Smilianska called her to say she had been involved in an accident with a cyclist. She said her car had malfunctioned and caused the crash.

"She wasn't coherent, she was emotional. She was upset. I couldn't understand what she was saying," Cooper recalled.

Cooper said before she realized the severity of the situation, she was frustrated with Smilianska, telling the court that Smilianska had opted out of the options Cooper gave her.

Their friendship changed in the wake of the crash.

"She killed a boy," she said Thursday morning, choking up on the stand. "I can't fathom being in her position and I don't want anything to do with it, I guess."

Cooper spoke with an officer with the Longmont Police Department after the crash, where she admitted in court that she had not been fully honest. She had initially said the pair did not drank at her house after the bar the night before the crash.

"I was trying to protect her, and I had a lot of love and sympathy, and two years later I didn't want to re-account how I felt then because it doesn't reflect how I feel now," she said.

After a court recess, Cooper further explained how her friendship with Smilianska ended. She said she did not feel like the alleged steering wheel malfunction was a good excuse, and felt angry at her that Magnus had died. As their relationship distanced, Cooper said Smilianska "was a mess." Cooper said she is not sure if any actions from the hours before they fell asleep could have prevented the crash, but she regardless was "still angry that he is dead."

District Attorney Dougherty asked if Cooper had spoken with Smilianska about her attorney and the case, and Cooper said yes — once before and again more recently. He asked if Cooper had yelled at her for killing someone. Cooper said yes.

The district attorney asked if Cooper yelled because Smilianska is responsible for killing Magnus.

"Yes," Cooper whispered.

The court then broke for lunch.

This is a developing story and Denver7 will add more from witnesses throughout the day. Refresh for updates.