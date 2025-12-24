Mother accused of killing 2 of her children and fleeing to the UK has first hearing in Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two years after Kimberlee Singler allegedly killed two of her children and fled the country, she made her first appearance in Colorado court, where a judge ruled that she would be held without bond.

On Wednesday afternoon, after a request from the prosecution, Judge Marika Frady said Kimberlee Singler, 37, would be held without bond and her next hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7.

Singler faces the following charges:



Two counts of first-degree murder (after deliberation)

Two counts of first-degree murder (victim under age of 12; by a person in a position of trust)

Attempted first-degree murder (after deliberation)

Attempted first-degree murder (victim under age of 12; by a person in a position of trust)

First-degree assault with a serious bodily injury

This case began on Dec. 19, 2023, when a person called 911 to report a burglary along the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. This is near the intersection of N. Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as then-35-year-old Singler, and an 11-year-old girl, who were both injured. They also found a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, who were both deceased, police said. Singler was the mother of all three children.

Singler and the 11-year-old girl were brought to a hospital for treatment and Singler was allowed to leave afterward. At that time, she was considered a victim and witness — not a suspect, police said.

However, as police continued to investigate the case, they determined that the report of a burglary was unfounded. They obtained an arrest warrant for Singler, who was last seen on Dec. 23, 2023, three days later.

Authorities then began searching for her.

As that was ongoing, Denver7 obtained new court documents that revealed a rocky custody battle between Singler and her ex-husband, who was the father of the three children.

On Dec. 31, 2023, the police department announced that Singler had taken into custody in the United Kingdom.

She appeared in court early in 2024, where the court started the lengthy process of determining if she would be extradited back to the United States.

In September 2024, a prosecutor in the London court said Singler claimed that God made her do the crimes and that she allegedly slashed her 11-year-old daughter in the neck. Singler's defense attorney denied that she attacked the children and said Singler believed her daughter's statement to police was coerced, the Associated Press reported.

The defense attorneys said Singler believed her ex-husband had tried to kill her and the children. However, he had been driving a truck with GPS tracking at the time, prosecutors said.

The daughter who survived her attack initially told police that a man entered their home from the patio and attacked them, the Associated Press reported. But after recovering from her wounds and being transferred to a foster home, she said her mother was actually responsible and had asked her to lie to police.

In January 2025, the judge in the United Kingdom ruled that Singler could be extradited back to Colorado Springs. Singler appealed the ruing, which was rejected by a judge in November 2025.

As of Tuesday, she was back in custody in El Paso County — something District Attorney Michael Allen called "momentous."

Coloradans voted in November 2024 to approve Amendment I, which proposed restoring judges' abilities to deny bail for people who have been charged with first-degree murder as long as proof is evident and presumption is great. Previous state law required judges to set bail for any defendant facing a first-degree murder charge.