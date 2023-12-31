Colorado mother accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in UK

DENVER — The Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children was taken into custody in the United Kingdom, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Sunday.

Details of Kimberlee Singler’s arrest in the UK on Saturday were not disclosed by police, stating only that she was taken into custody without incident.

The 35-year-old is accused of killing her two young children — a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy — and wounding her 11-year-old daughter after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home along the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point in Colorado Springs on Dec. 19.

Singler was cooperative at first with police investigating the deaths but then went missing as the probe, which eventually determined the burglary report was unfounded, continued, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin.

Police were able to present evidence to obtain a warrant for Singler's arrest on Tuesday but police believe she had already disappeared by then, Cronin said.

The children's deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, according to court filings. Court hearings had been scheduled for next month.

Singler is facing several charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse and first-degree assault.

Police plan to release more information during a future press conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report