Lengthy extradition process begins for Colorado mom accused of killing her 2 children

LONDON — The Colorado Springs mother accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third, before leaving the United States to the United Kingdom, appeared in a London court on Monday.

Kimberlee Singler faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and child abuse after the incident on Dec. 19.

Singler claims the events happened during a burglary, but when the Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit took over the investigation, they determined the burglary report was unfounded.

This court case is the beginning of what is expected to be a long extradition process.

In Monday's hearing, Singler was asked to confirm details such as her identity and date of birth.

The judge ended up postponing the next hearing until, Feb. 26.

Authorities believe the formal extradition paperwork filed by the United States will arrive by this date, so they can begin the process of sending Singler back to Colorado Springs to face all the charges.

If Singler's extradition from London back to the U.S. is confirmed, there will still be several opportunities for an appeal, as the decision would then go to the British government on whether or not she gets extradited back to the U.S.

Singler has not requested bail, and will remain in British custody until the hearing on Feb. 26.