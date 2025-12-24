'A momentous day': Fugitive mother accused of murdering 2 of her kids in El Paso County custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A fugitive mother accused of murdering her two youngest children in Colorado Springs in 2023 is back in the United States and in custody in El Paso County after she was extradited from the United Kingdom, Colorado’s 4th Judicial District announced Tuesday.

"It's a momentous day today, Kimberly Singler is back in the United States and is in custody here in the Fourth Judicial District," District Attorney Michael Allen said during a Tuesday press conference.

Kimberlee Singler left the country shortly after the shootings and stabbing deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, as well as the attempted murder of her 11-year-old daughter, which occurred on Dec. 19, 2023. She was arrested in London’s Chelsea neighborhood four days later.

During the extradition process, Singler’s legal team argued that a possible life-without-parole sentence would violate European human-rights standards. However, a judge ruled earlier this month that Singler would be returned to the U.S.

Investigators say Singler was in a custody dispute at the time of the murders and first reported a burglary.

The daughter who survived her attack initially told police that a man entered their home from the patio and attacked them. But after recovering from her wounds and being transferred to a foster home, she told a caretaker that her mother was responsible and had asked her to lie to the police.

The girl said Singler gave the children milk with a powdery medicine to drink and told them to close their eyes as she guided them into one of the children’s bedrooms, Smith said.

Singler cut her neck and, as the girl begged her to stop, she slashed her again, Smith said. The girl said her mother had a gun.

“The defendant told her that God was telling her to do it, and that the children’s father would take them away,” Smith said.

The charges include two counts of murder in the first degree after deliberation and with intent, two counts of murder in the first degree (victim, child under 12 years of age), one count of attempted murder in the first degree after deliberation with intent, one count of attempted murder in the first degree (child under 12 years of age), and one count of assault in the first degree.

Singler is expected to have her bond hearing and first court appearance later this week. She is currently being held without bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

