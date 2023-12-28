Colorado Springs mother wanted in connection with double homicide of her children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mother out of Colorado Springs is wanted by police in connection with the double homicide of two of her children, police announced Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, a person called 911 to report a burglary along the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. This is near the intersection of N. Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler, and an 11-year-old girl, who were both injured. They also found a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, who were both deceased, police said.

Police said Singler is the mother of all three children.

Singler and her injured 11-year-old daughter were both treated at the scene. They were then transported to local hospitals. Singler was allowed to leave the hospital because police did not have enough probable cause at the time, police said. She was then considered as a victim and witness.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit took over the investigation and as they learned more about the circumstances surrounding the case, determined that the report of a burglary was unfounded.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on Dec. 26. She was last seen on Dec. 23. Police said they do not know where she is, but the CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force is currently searching for her.

The 11-year-old daughter is safe, police said.

Police said Singler is wanted on the following charges:



Four counts of first-degree murder (Class 1 felony) — two counts being for murder and attempted murder with intent after deliberation; and the other two for murder and attempted murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of child abuse (Class 2 felony)

Child abuse (Class 3 felony)

First degree-assault

The court set a $10,000,000 bond.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.