A Colorado mother suspected of killing 2 of her children makes court appearance in London

LONDON (AP) — A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third has made an initial court appearance in London. Kimberlee Singler appeared Monday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. She faces extradition to the U.S. on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of child abuse. The 35-year-old disappeared as Colorado police prepared to arrest her in the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, who were found slain Dec. 19 in what was reported as a burglary. Singler had cooperated with police but disappeared last week. She was arrested Saturday in London.

