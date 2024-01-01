A Colorado mother suspected of killing 2 of her children makes court appearance in London

LONDON (AP) — A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third has made an initial court appearance in London. Kimberlee Singler appeared Monday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. She faces extradition to the U.S. on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of child abuse. The 35-year-old disappeared as Colorado police prepared to arrest her in the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, who were found slain Dec. 19 in what was reported as a burglary. Singler had cooperated with police but disappeared last week. She was arrested Saturday in London.
Colorado Springs mom wanted in connection with double homicide of her children
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.