Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

A Colorado mother suspected of killing 2 of her children makes court appearance in London

A mother out of Colorado Springs is wanted by police in connection with the double homicide of two of her children, police announced Thursday afternoon.
Colorado mother accused of killing 2 of her children arrested in UK
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 10:46:12-05

LONDON (AP) — A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third has made an initial court appearance in London. Kimberlee Singler appeared Monday in Westminster Magistrates’ Court. She faces extradition to the U.S. on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of child abuse. The 35-year-old disappeared as Colorado police prepared to arrest her in the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, who were found slain Dec. 19 in what was reported as a burglary. Singler had cooperated with police but disappeared last week. She was arrested Saturday in London.

Colorado Springs mom wanted in connection with double homicide of her children

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives