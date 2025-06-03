'Whole life ahead of her': Man convicted of throwing rock, killing Alexa Bartell sentenced to life in prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Loved ones of Alexa Bartell shared a poginant message of how the young woman lived in court Tuesday, with her dad saying her dreams and goals had "all been stolen," shortly before a judge sentenced the final defendant in the 2023 deadly rock-throwing incident that killed her.

Joseph Koenig, now 20, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, as mandated by Colorado law for defendants convicted of first-degree murder. In terms of the other 18 counts on which Koenig was convicted, the young man was sentenced to 60 years in the Department of Corrections, ordered to run consecutively to his life sentence. His attorney told Denver7 the defense team plans to appeal.

The judge said he took into account the argument made by Koenig's attorney that his sentence should be comparable to what his two other co-defendants receieved. However, the judge ultimately ruled it "should be comparable to but greater than" the other sentencings.

Koenig and his two accomplices — Zachary Kwak and Nicholas Karol-Chik — were all initially charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault in connection with the death of Bartell. She died on April 19, 2023 after a large landscaping rock crashed through her windshield as she was driving northbound on Indiana Street, just south of State Highway 128, in Jefferson County. About a week afterward, the three suspects — all 18 years old at the time of the crime — were arrested. They were also accused of throwing rocks at multiple other cars.

Karol-Chik agreed to a plea deal in May of 2024. He was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. Kwak, 20, was granted a plea deal as well. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. Both men testified against Koenig during his trial, as part of those plea agreements. Kwak and Karol-Chik told the court that Koenig was the one who threw the fatal rock, which caused Bartell’s vehicle to leave the road and crash. Attorneys for the three men argued that they were seniors in high school with nothing else to do and did not intend to harm anyone.

A judge sentenced Karol-Chik in May to 45 years in the Department of Corrections to be followed by eight years of mandatory parole. Just a day after Karol-Chik's sentencing, Kwak was sentenced to 27 years for first-degree assault in connection to Bartell's death, in addition to five years for second-degree assault and a concurrent eight years for attempted second-degree assault.

Before Koenig's sentence was handed down Tuesday, family and friends of Alexa Bartell urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence. They then shared with the court the impact the young woman's death has had on their lives.

"A part of me died with her that day," Alexa Bartell's girlfriend said.

She recounted going to the field where Alexa's car crashed and finding Alexa after the landscaping rock hit her.

"I replay opening the car door to… I beg God to get that vision out of my head," Bartell's girlfriend said.

Bartell's father said if he had the opportunity to choose, he would give Koenig the death penalty.

"She had her whole life ahead of her," Greg Bartell said. By this lowlife piece of garbage sitting over here. Who considers a fun night out, throwing rocks at oncoming cars until he finally accomplished his ultimate goal — which was the loss of my daughter."

During Koenig's sentencing Tuesday, the judge referred back to one of the victim impact statements made by one of Alexa's cousins. He had said one of the paramedics first on the scene of Alexa's crash had to medically retire after the incident. The judge said he had not known that information before her cousin had shared the details in court.

Many of the family members who gave their victim impact statements in court Tuesday spoke of suffering from continual nightmares and replaying phone calls of the night Alexa died.

"My entire body gave out and I collapsed to my knees. The uncontrollable sobbing, I still experience to this day," another one of Alexa Bartell's cousins said.

Others described struggling to drive down two-lane roads and encounter oncoming headlights on dark roads.

"I try to position myself behind the frame of my car when passing," a third Alexa Bartell cousin said.

One of Alexa's family members made mention of how ironically, Alex would've been the first person to forgive Koenig and his two co-defendants. The overarching theme her friends and family wanted to share with the court was how Alexa embodied the fefinition of kindness, compassion and acceptance to them. One cousin said driving past a car crash when Alexa was just 15 years old, Alexa told her "I hope they're okay" and prayed for the victims. Many of her friends and family said they now try to live their lives like Alexa in honor of her memory.

"The community got to hear how Alexa Bartell lived her life — blessed those who cursed her and prayed for those who mistreated her. Maybe we’re all better for having known her a little bit, even if it’s because of this tremendously difficult court case," the judge said during Koenig's sentencing.

Koenig appeared visibly emotional at times, and during the sentencing, the judge said he believed Koenig's remorse was genuine.

The defendant made a statement in court Tuesday, even though Koenig said his attorneys told him not to.

"Every day since she has died, it’s the first thing I think of when I wake up. And the first thing when I go to sleep," Koenig said. "I have no explanation for what we did that night."

