1 of 3 friends sentenced to 45 years in rock-throwing incident that killed Alexa Bartell

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One of three people convicted in the 2023 Jefferson County rock-throwing incident that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell was sentenced on Thursday.

A judge sentenced 20-year-old Nicholas Karol-Chik to 45 years in the Department of Corrections to be followed by 8 years of mandatory parole.

Karol-Chik and two other accomplices, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig – all three teenagers at the time of the incident, were initially charged with first-degree murder for the April 19, 2023, death of Bartell, who died after a landscaping rock was thrown at her car.

However, Karol-Chik agreed to a plea deal in May of 2024 and was only convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

He also testified against Koenig, 20, telling the court that Koenig was the one who threw the fatal rock that also caused Bartell’s vehicle to leave the road and crash.

After the crash, the trio took photos of the scene without checking on Bartell, according to testimony.

Before the sentence was handed down, family of Alexa Bartell urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence while sharing heartwrenching memories of their murdered loved one.

"Each morning I wake up and relive the same nightmare. I find it difficult to feel joy without being consumed by guilt as if any happiness I experience is a betrayal," a tearful Kelly Bartell, Alexa's mom, said to the court. "The brutal reality is I will never again hold my daughter in my arms, hear her laugh or watch her experience the life she should have had."

Bartell's mom recalled the moment she learned something was wrong and rushed to the field where Alexa's car had stopped.

"That 5 minute drive was the most terrifying experience a mother could ever endure. When I arrived it only got worse," said Kelly Bartell. "I ran to help her and was stopped by first responders telling me I couldn't see her. I knew then she was gone and I never got a chance to see my daughter again."

Because of the severity of Alexa's injuries, Kelly Bartell didn't get to see her daughter at the funeral home.

"I couldn't touch or view her at the funeral home, an open casket wasn't possible. What mother should have to live with that kind of agony," added Bartell.



Other family members spoke about having nightmares and panic attacks at the thought of driving two lane roads after what happened to Bartell and the other rock-throwing victims.

During the victim impact statements, Karol-Chik appeared emotional at times.

Karol-Chik's mother spoke on behalf of her son. "Everybody in this court hates us but we have to support our child because we know what kind of person he is," said Karol-Chik. "My son is not a mean person", she added, describing him as a "gentle soul" who would "never hurt people on purpose."

She asked the judge to spare her son from the harshest punishment. "Don't throw my baby away. Don't waste his life. Don't make him a throwaway kid because he has so much good in his heart."

Nicholas Karol-Chik briefly addressed the courtroom before the sentence was handed down saying he was "truly sorry for everything."

"Everyday I wish I could turn back time and change everything that happened. My desire to impress people I thought of as friends caused this tragedy," said Karol-Chik. "I want to stand here and take accountability — all I can do is ask for forgiveness — the pain I have caused is unexplainable."

Koenig was found guilty of first-degree murder and several other charges, including attempted murder, after jury deliberations Friday following an 11-day trial.

He is facing life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Kwak, 20, was granted a plea deal as well and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder as part of the agreement.

Attorneys for the three men argued that they were seniors in high school with nothing else to do and the trio acted without intent to harm, but prosecutors dismissed this claim.

