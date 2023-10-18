Teens charged in deadly rock-throwing spree that killed Alexa Bartell will face trial

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The three suspects charged with murder in a rock-throwing spree that allegedly killed a young Jefferson County woman while driving her vehicle back in April will go to trial after a judge ruled sufficient evidence had been presented during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

An arraignment date was not set as both sides will next determine if the suspects will be tried together or separately.

Judge Christopher Zenisek ruled all counts will be bound over for arraignment, including multiple counts of assault and attempted murder connected to a slew of rock-throwing in incidents that happened on April 19.

Alexa Bartell, 20, of Arvada, was driving northbound on Indiana Street on April 19 when at around 10:45 p.m., a large rock was thrown at her car, crashing through her front windshield.

Teen suspects Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault one week after the crime.

The initial preliminary hearing on September 8 was postponed after the lawyer for Joseph Koenig argued the defense team had not had enough time to evaluate some evidence, specifically OnStar and cell phone records provided by the prosecution.

Koenig’s team added that they had retained an expert to evaluate the data but needed more time to review because of its complexity and that it was in a format that they said could not be viewed without specialized software.

The additional data is tied torecently added charges against two of the suspects in an alleged throwing incident on April 1, two weeks before Alexa Bartell, 21, was killed.

The cell phone tracking data provided by major carriers is key evidence that helped Jefferson County investigators identify if any phone numbers were in the vicinity of several of the rock-throwing incidents.

Along with the incident that killed Bartell, there were 6 other rock-throwing incidents with some injuries reported.As its first and only witness, the People called the lead investigator on the case, Detective Dan Manka with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office. Manka explained how that retrieved cell phone data began to piece together a timeline and potential suspects.“We determined there were 11 numbers in common with all four locations,” testified Manka.

He was referring to four of the 7 reported rock-throwing incidents that night, including the fatal one that allegedly struck Bartell.

From there, Manka said investigators were able to isolate a single cell phone number that was later connected to suspect Koenig’s mother.“Advanced timing data placed him in the vicinity of the event,” said Manka, who also testified the phone number returned to the scene where Bartell’s vehicle was two times.

Detective Manka also revealed investigators obtained surveillance video from a camera on Coalton Road near a Boulder County park which they believed connected the suspects’ truck to one of the rock-throwing incidents.Manka testified about the sequence of events in the video which was previously referenced in the arrest affidavit which stated the drivers of two vehicles traveling south on McCaslin Road suddenly hit their brakes and turned on their hazard lights. The only other vehicle on the road at that same time appeared to be traveling north and speeding off in the opposite direction.

After news reports of the incident, investigators received over 300 tips from the public. During cross-examination of Detective Manka, the defense for the suspects argued that there were other reports of alleged rock-throwing incidents that investigators learned about but did not pursue, including a report of an alleged incident on westbound I-70 near Sheridan Blvd. another along W. 93rd Avenue in Arvada.

Landscaping rocks from several of the crime scenes were collected by investigators and presented by the People as evidence during the hearing, but the defense pointed to the fact that no DNA was found linking the rocks to the suspects.

In the affidavit, it was revealed that one of the rocks discovered in a victim’s vehicle, not Bartell’s, did have “two contributor DNA sample identified on the rock that was suitable for comparison,”

Corroborating the cell phone data, Detective Manka testified that a tipster came forward after seeing news reports of Bartell’s death, revealing to a Westminster Police investigator that the tipster had a conversation with a coworker that "he felt was related and wanted to report it," said Manka.

That information was also revealed in the affidavit in which the tipster said the coworker, identified hereafter as Witness 1, told him on April 19, he had seen a person named “Joe” and “Mitch” plus a third person loading rocks into their vehicle from a Walmart parking lot. Witness 1 told the trio to “take him home because he did not want anything to do with what they were up to,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators then met with Witness 1 who said he was a former coworker of Koenig and reportedly received a call through social media on the evening of April 19 in which the suspect asked if the witness wanted to hang out, according to the affidavit.

On the stand Wednesday, Detective Manka said that witness revealed that before the rock-throwing incidents, he had driven around in the truck and eventually went to a Walmart. During that trip, the witness said he went to the bathroom and when he came out, he said he saw Koenig, Karol-Chik and Kwak picking up landscaping rocks from the Walmart parking lot and placing in the truck, the affidavit stated.

Manka testified that it was at that point Witness 1 told the others that he "felt a bad feeling and wanted to be taken home." During a search, investigators determined a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck was registered to a person believed to be Karol-Chik's mother and later drove to the home and located the truck, according to the affidavit.

After a search warrant was executed and the truck was seized, Detective Manka said a landscaping rock was discovered in the back seat of the truck.

This is a developing story and will be updated.