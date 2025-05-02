Zachary Kwak sentenced to 32 years in prison for rock-throwing incident that killed Alexa Bartell

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The second defendant sentenced in the 2023 Jefferson County rock-throwing incident that killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell will spend 32 years in prison.

Judge Christopher Zenisek handed down Zachary Kwak's sentence Friday in a Jefferson County courtroom just a day after Nicholas Karol-Chik was sentenced to 45 years and 8 years mandatory parole for his role in the crime.

The sentence includes 27 years for first-degree assault in connection to Bartell's death in addition to 5 years for second-degree assault and 8 years, to run concurrently, for attempted second-degree assault.

Kwak and two other accomplices, Nicholas Karol-Chik and Joseph Koenig – all three teenagers at the time of the incident, were initially charged with first-degree murder for the April 19, 2023, death of Bartell, who died after a landscaping rock was thrown at her car.

However, Kwak agreed to a plea deal in May of 2024 and was only convicted of first and second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault.

He said he didn’t throw any rocks that night but acknowledged he acted in a way that created a grave risk of death.

He also testified against Koenig, 20, telling the court that Koenig was the one who threw the fatal rock that also caused Bartell’s vehicle to leave the road and crash.

After the crash, the trio took photos of the scene without checking on Bartell, according to testimony.

One of 3 suspects in rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell pleads guilty

Describing Bartell as "the most polite person to strangers", during the sentencing, Bartell's brother spoke about the immense pain he has have felt over the last two years while reading a note he wrote to his sister.

"The pain of your loss may never fade but I hold onto the beautiful memories we made together," he read. "Your memory remains a beacon in my life — I take solace you found eternal peace in Heaven."

Alexa's mom, Kelly Bartell, spoke of the bond she had with her older brother and the many missed moments and milestones since her death.

"Alexa adored her brother, always looking up to him — always wanting to be a part of his world," Kelly Bartell told the packed courtroom. "Every morning I wake up and relive the same horrible nightmare. I find it difficult to feel joy without also feeling guilt as if any happiness I experience is wrong — like the world has no business moving on without my beautiful daughter."

Kwak's father, Matthew, addressed Bartell family on the loss of Alexa and did not ask the judge for leniency.

"I"m lost without my son, his absence can't be measured," said Kwak. "I make no request pertaining to sentencing or punishment. Please know, we are at your mercy — this court's mercy."

Just before the sentence was handed down, Zachary Kwak took to the podium to express remorse for what he said were his actions and for handing the rocks to the other defendants.

"I knew what they were doing had the potential to cause harm and it was dangerous and yet I did it anyway," said Kwak. "I feel truly crippled for the remorse I feel for what happened and the role I played in it. I let everybody down in the most devastating way."

Crime Nicholas Karol-Chik sentenced to 45 years in deadly rock-throwing incident Robert Garrison

Koenig was found guilty of first-degree murder and several other charges, including attempted murder, after jury deliberations Friday following an 11-day trial.

He is facing life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Karol-Chik, 20, was granted a plea deal as well and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder as part of the agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday and is facing between 35 and 72 years in prison.

Attorneys for the three men argued that they were seniors in high school with nothing else to do and the trio acted without intent to harm, but prosecutors dismissed this claim.

PRIOR COVERAGE |

