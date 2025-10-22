Denver man left in limbo thanks to city's new parking dispute rules

DENVER — Chris Caldrone gave Denver7 a call after he got slapped with a $350 parking ticket from the City of Denver.

Caldrone parked in a handicap space, and his car has handicap plates. However, the ticket says “vehicles may not park in the ADA access aisle.” That refers to the designated area next to a parking space meant for those with disabilities to safely enter or exit their car.

“I'm not gonna pay it, because it shouldn't have been,” he told Denver7.

But after the city’s budget crunch led to layoffs, Denver dropped its online portal to dispute parking tickets.

Read our previous coverage of the parking dispute change below:



That means Caldrone and others now need to go to the Denver City and County building during business hours to schedule a later in-person hearing in Denver County Court, where those disputing their tickets will make a case in front of a judicial officer. If the judicial officer deems the ticket is valid, or someone fails to appear at the hearing, they owe the full amount plus an additional $26 in court costs.

Caldrone told Denver7 an in-person dispute isn’t an option for him.

“With the status of my wife, I ain't leaving her for this noise,” he said.

Denver7 Denver7's Ryan Fish speaks with Chris Caldrone.

Caldrone's wife was diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier this month, and he’s been parked outside AdventHealth Porter Hospital since then.

“I’m not leaving my wife for her condition,” he said. “No, not happening… I'm not going to leave here, go to City Hall or the County Building of Denver, pay for parking, walk 20 blocks, go up to the third floor, go through security. I mean, no.”

On Monday, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston unveiled his final proposed 2026 budget, which includes a plan to use nearly $4 million in interest from a one-time COVID-19 relief fund to cover several budget requests from Denver City Council members for next year. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) will receive an additional $575,000 to create a new online parking ticket review program, but it won’t roll out until next year.

Denver7 took Caldrone’s concerns to the department, asking if they had a response to his case or anyone else feeling frustrated. A spokesperson responded with a statement saying in part they “understand the convenience of the online dispute system and the City and County of Denver plans to reinstate it as a courtesy function not required by law.“

"DOTI is exploring the best way to deliver the new program with a Q1/Q2 2026 timeline for implementation.



Note that we do understand the convenience of the online dispute system and the City and County of Denver plans to reinstate it as a courtesy function not required by law.



DCC has said previously it was unaware of any other court in Colorado that provides an online dispute process for parking."

DOTI also explained that increased fines and parking meter rates that began in 2022 have funded a Special Revenue Fund to improve safety and mobility, and that part of that fund's 2026 balance will go toward paying for the new online program. The department said it "will explore the best way to deliver the new program with a Q1/Q2 2026 timeline for implementation."

There is a 20-day window to dispute a ticket or pay it before the amount owed increases. For now, Caldrone plans to do neither. He just wants the issue resolved.

“Help from whoever I can get help from,” he said.