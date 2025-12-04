Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
25  WX Alerts 9  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal

Actions

Colorado drivers struggle with chaining up along I-70 during winter storms, despite a new law meant to help

Denver7 is pressing CDOT about the passage of SB 69, which would permit third-party roadside vendors to sell, install, and remove tire chains from vehicles in mountain corridors.
Colorado drivers struggle with chaining up along I-70 during winter storms, despite a new law meant to help.jpeg
Denver7
A driver chaining up near Genesee Park
Colorado drivers struggle with chaining up along I-70 during winter storms, despite a new law meant to help.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

GENESEE, Colo. — Colorado lawmakers passed a bill into law earlier this year that could help drivers chain up along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor during the winter months.

The passage of Senate Bill 25-069 created a permit system for private companies to sell and install tire chains or other traction devices to motorists at designated roadside sites. The permits would be issued by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

But there are still questions surrounding whether the program has been implemented or what the roll out looks like, leaving drivers struggling with tire chains on their own during Wednesday's storm.

"Your hands get cold, they start cramping up, and everything like that... so not too much fun," said Kane Hulseman, who Denver7 met in Genesee, putting on tire chains just off of I-70.

When asked about driving conditions on I-70 Wednesday afternoon, Hulseman described the interstate as "pretty slick."

I-70 W.jpg
I-70 near Genesee

Denver7 asked CDOT about the status of the program, but the agency did not provide information about whether any private companies have applied for permits.

Meanwhile, Denver7 met with Charlie Stubblefield of Mountain Recovery Towing, who emphasized the importance of tire chains for winter driving safety.

"Chains are just unbelievably important," said Stubblefield. "I don't think anybody realizes just how make or break of a deal that really is."

I-70 mountain snow

Denver7 Traffic

New law aims to cut I-70 spinouts as rental cars cited as major cause of delays

Adria Iraheta

While Stubblefield supports the concept of designated chain installation sites, he stressed the immediate need for them.

"We can't have enough people out there getting trucks chained up and all that kind of stuff, and manning those chain stations, he said.

Similar programs already exist in California, Washington and Oregon.

claire image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.