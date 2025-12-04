Colorado drivers struggle with chaining up along I-70 during winter storms, despite a new law meant to help

GENESEE, Colo. — Colorado lawmakers passed a bill into law earlier this year that could help drivers chain up along the Interstate 70 mountain corridor during the winter months.

The passage of Senate Bill 25-069 created a permit system for private companies to sell and install tire chains or other traction devices to motorists at designated roadside sites. The permits would be issued by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

But there are still questions surrounding whether the program has been implemented or what the roll out looks like, leaving drivers struggling with tire chains on their own during Wednesday's storm.

"Your hands get cold, they start cramping up, and everything like that... so not too much fun," said Kane Hulseman, who Denver7 met in Genesee, putting on tire chains just off of I-70.

When asked about driving conditions on I-70 Wednesday afternoon, Hulseman described the interstate as "pretty slick."

Denver7 asked CDOT about the status of the program, but the agency did not provide information about whether any private companies have applied for permits.

Meanwhile, Denver7 met with Charlie Stubblefield of Mountain Recovery Towing, who emphasized the importance of tire chains for winter driving safety.

"Chains are just unbelievably important," said Stubblefield. "I don't think anybody realizes just how make or break of a deal that really is."

While Stubblefield supports the concept of designated chain installation sites, he stressed the immediate need for them.

"We can't have enough people out there getting trucks chained up and all that kind of stuff, and manning those chain stations, he said.

Similar programs already exist in California, Washington and Oregon.