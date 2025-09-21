Court costs and boot threats: Denver’s new parking dispute rules raise concerns

DENVER — If you want to dispute a Denver parking citation, you’ll need to make more time in your day to do so from now on.

Denver7 first told you that the City and County of Denver would be pulling the plug on its online portal for parking citation disputes on September 18 due to budget cuts and layoffs.

Until now, parking magistrates have reviewed all disputes submitted online. A Denver County Courts spokesperson told Denver7 that due to recent budget cuts, they are no longer able to staff the online dispute process.

You told us you were worried about what would happen after the online portal shut down - and whether parking citation disputes would have to be made in person.

“It just probably needlessly adds some complexity to the situation that isn't needed right now,” said Denver resident Ryan Evans.

As it turns out, that's precisely what you'll need to do.

First, you’ll need to head to the City and County Building, Room 135, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to schedule a final hearing in Denver County Court.

You’ll then have to return for the final hearing, where you will appear before a Denver County Court judicial officer.

If you're not successful in disputing your parking ticket, you’ll have to pay the full fine plus $26 in court costs.

The same fines apply if you fail to show up to your final hearing.

The fees must be paid following the hearing; otherwise, your vehicle will be immediately placed on Denver’s immobilization (boot) list.

Denver residents who rely on residential street parking say the changes are upsetting.

“It's taking time out of our work, which is our livelihood, to go in person, and then on top of it, most likely pay the ticket and then also the court fee. It makes no sense,” said Taylor Delaney.

We asked what would make the changes easier for Denver residents - Delaney says clearer signage could help.

“It's already hard enough, I found, to see the signage anywhere, or know if there's a permit that you need to have to park in a particular place, or if you like, park too close to something,” she said.

You can find detailed instructions on disputing parking citations at www.denvergov.org/parking and www.denvercountycourt.org/parking.

Court costs and boot threats: Denver’s new parking dispute rules raise concerns