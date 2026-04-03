DENVER — Colorado's housing policies will receive closer scrutiny this year, with a particular focus on evidence-based research to guide decisions.

The Center for Housing Research and Innovative Solutions launched at the University of Denver in February.

WATCH | Denver7's Danielle Kreutter asks leaders from DU's new housing research center about two housing bills recently signed into law

Colorado turns to evidence-based research as two major housing bills take effect

"The first center in the state of Colorado focused on housing-related issues," said Vivek Shah, director of the Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management at DU.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis signed two significant housing bills into law: HB26-1001 and SB26-001. Some of the first statewide housing legislation have been passed since the research center was launched.

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"The Center is really designed to help provide evidence-based, data-centered information, good information about how to develop positive and policy approaches that work," said Susan Daggett, director of the Rocky Mountain Land Use Institute.

As the center begins its research, Denver7 wanted to know, do these two bills have what it takes to make a difference?

HB26-1001, the HOME Act, will remove some zoning and regulatory requirements that currently apply to groups such as schools, non-profits, and transit agencies, making it easier for them to use their excess land to create affordable housing.

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"In theory, a great idea, but there's no empirical evidence testing how much supply it will add? Will it actually make a dent in pricing, and how much of the demand will it cater to?" said Shah.

That's part of what future research would look into.

"It's a really interesting approach to trying to free up land, especially in cities like Denver that are pretty well developed," said Daggett.

Both researchers noted they were surprised to see the final version of the bill remove religious institutions from the list of eligible groups.

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"Churches tend to be in great locations where there is an actual need for affordable housing. I always believe that affordable housing has to be created in areas where these people work, not 50 miles away," said Shah.

The other housing law, SB26-001, is designed to support the creation of workforce housing by providing tax credits. These incentives are intended to make it more financially feasible for communities to build housing specifically targeted toward local workers.

"If you don't have funding to subsidize the housing that we need, then you build luxury homes that often don't meet the needs of the people who most need housing in this state," said Daggett.

Whether building restrictions are relaxed or funding is increased, the researchers say the final piece of the puzzle for either bill to work is that the community must choose to take part in the solution.

"It's up to the public entities, the schools, the colleges, the universities, the transit agencies, to put their lands forward for this type of development, and we'll see what happens with that, and whether, in the places where we most need housing, those institutions are willing to set it aside for housing," said Daggett.