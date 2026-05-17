Mandatory evacuations in place for town of Campo due to fast-moving wildfire

DENVER — Authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire Baca County town of Campo on Sunday for a fast-moving wildfire.

County officials urged residents to leave immediately, saying the fire was actively endangering the community.

Mandatory evacuations include the town of Campo and Road 24 to US 287, south of Road J to the state line.

An evacuation center is set up in the Springfield school, located in the town of Springfield north of town.

Campo, home to about 103 residents, sits eight miles north of the Oklahoma border.

The fire is burning south of town and moving north‑northwest, according to officials.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of US 287 from the Oklahoma state Line to Springfield because of heavy smoke.

The Campo School District announced on Facebook that it is postponing graduation due the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The size and cause of the wildfire remain unknown as crews continue to respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is released