Denver7 follows up on Englewood park improvement bond projects

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Back in 2024, Englewood voters approved a $41.5 million bond to help improve parks.

Local Englewood considering asking for voter support for $42M in park improvements Danielle Kreutter

In total, 10 different projects were identified. General Obligation Bonds require 85% of the work to be completed in three years.

More than a year since the bond measure was approved, Denver7 is checking in on the progress and budget of the projects.

Cushing Park was the first to see improvements. There's now a new playground and two new fenced in dog parks that opened back in December.

Denver7 Dog runs through tunnel at Cushing Park Dog Park in Englewood

The project was initially budgeted for $600,000 and the final total ended up being $601,486.

"[The team] worked really hard to set some budgets in place, and so that was the first project, and they said $600,000 and we about met it," said Gina Olberding, Capital Project Manager for the City of Englewood.

That project was completed in about six months.

The next project is underway at Emerson Park and is nearing completion.

"We told the community that we would be done with this project before their Fourth of July party," said Olberding.

The Emerson Park improvements include adding a new playground, a walkway, planters, more trees and a pergola and picnic table.

Denver7 Part of the new Emerson Park playground under construction in Englewood

This project was also budgeted for $600,000 and at around 95% completion, the city has spent $581,936 so far.

"There were a couple things we didn't expect. We had to do some asphalt repair, so that did cost us a little bit more, but all said this project won't be over budget by, more than probably .5%. A very small portion," she said.

Up next is Rotolo Park.

"Rotolo Park will get a brand, brand new restroom, a custom restroom and ADA accessible path to the playground," Olberding said.

That project is budgeted for $755,000. The city reports that project is still in the very early stages but can say they have $525,322 expensed so far.

"We are going to work our hardest to stay within that budget, because that's what we told the taxpayers we would do," said Olberding.

She notes that will become even more important leading up to the more challenging projects.

Denver7 Englewood Recreation Center

"The Englewood rec center will be getting renovation, and that's, in my opinion, one of the most tricky projects, because you have an aging building built in 1985. When you tear down walls at a building, you just don't know what you're going to get. So as far as the budget goes, I think we have to allow ourselves a little flexibility there," said Olberding.

Future projects also include renovations to Pirate's Cove Water Park, Belleview Park including to the train and petting zoo, and other improvements at local parks.

For more details on each of the 10 projects, click here.