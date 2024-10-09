Aurora pauses closure plans of apartments at center of Venezuelan gang claims after court appoints caretaker

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora has put its plans to close a couple of buildings at the center of Venezuelan gang claims on hold after a judge ordered a third-party caretaker to oversee the troubled apartment complexes.

City officials confirmed to Denver7 Wednesday that a court-appointed third party now manages the Whispering Pines and 200 Columbia complexes, which received national attention following false claims that they had been "taken over" by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). The property owner, CBZ Management, perpetuated those claims.

Our partners at The Denver Post report that the court took action after CBZ Management defaulted on millions of dollars in loans. U.S. Bank Trust Company subsequently filed two lawsuits, forcing the two complexes into receivership, according to The Denver Post.

CBZ Management has claimed gang members prevented them from making repairs at their Aurora properties, saying it was too dangerous for their employees to be on site. However, code enforcement and inspection records dating back to 2020 show numerous violations prior to an influx of Venezuelan immigrants in the Denver metro, including mice infestations, ceiling damage, and dozens of unlawful vehicles parked in the parking lot.

Watch our previous coverage in the video player below:

Troubled property owner CBZ Management has history of citations across Denver metro properties

CBZ Management owns nine properties in the Denver metro area — four in Aurora, three in Denver and two in Edgewater:



The Jewell in Denver

William Penn in Denver

Courtyard on Vine in Denver

Edge of Lowry in Aurora

Aspen Grove in Aurora

200 Columbia in Aurora

Whispering Pines Apartments in Aurora

Squire Apartment in Edgewater

Duchess Apartments in Edgewater

The City of Aurora closed the Aspen Grove property in August due to numerous code violations. Last month, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain deemed 200 Columbia and its neighboring property, Edge of Lowry, "criminal nuisances" and threatened closure if violations were not addressed.

In a statement Wednesday, spokesperson Ryan Luby said the city will pause its actions against 200 Columbia and the Edge of Lowry as a result of the court's actions.

"We are thrilled that the property owners and managers have agreed to let a court-appointed, third-party receiver take control of these private properties to finally address the longstanding issues at each of them," Luby said. "Tenants and various activists and advocates have called for more accountability, stability and certainty, and that is precisely what these actions will bring. We applaud the property owners’ lenders for initiating the process and will assist them and the receiver as requested and as the law allows."

Luby said 200 Columbia is one of six buildings at the Edge of Lowry complex. He added the remaining five buildings are owned by a "separate entity on paper" but officials "hope [they] will enter receivership, too."

Whispering Pines was not deemed a criminal nuisance but has been plagued by issues, including busted doorways and crumbling balconies. The property has been cited for having broken heaters and scattered trash.

Residents and advocates held a press conference last month, where they called on the city to address the poor living conditions while keeping the complex open.