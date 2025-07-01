Program aims to tackle climate change and reduce recidivism in Colorado

DENVER — There is a program in Denver designed to be a solution for everything from tackling climate change to reducing recidivism.

Denver7 had a chance to learn more about the “Tree Force” program with the Park People.

This is a group dedicated to tree planting and park improvement initiatives.

They have multiple programs focusing on urban forestry, teaching people how to maintain and grow trees, and plant trees in memory of loved ones. That includes the Tree Force program.

“It's a six to eight week pre-apprenticeship in urban forestry for individuals facing barriers to employment, and that's predominantly previously incarcerated or justice involved individuals,” Mackenzie Sanders with The Park People said. “And we work with a partner called Second Chance Center and some other groups across Denver to recruit these individuals and make sure that they have the supportive services that they need to be a part of this program, like transportation, healthcare, all the little sort of back end supportive services to help them succeed.”

With those wrap around services, Sanders said they also hope to lower recidivism.

“A lot of what we see is recidivism, so people ending up back in the prison system. A lot of the people that we work with are struggling with addiction, and so sobriety can be a big factor. And so we actually had a recent case where participant was unable to complete the program in a previous cohort because of their sobriety and their mental health, and they actually came back and graduated in this most recent cohort," Sanders said.

The program culminates in a mock interview day, where participants have the opportunity to meet potential employers, including tree care companies, Denver Parks and Recreation, and the City of Aurora Forestry department.

Sanders said they can work with people who meet a certain criteria, including the types of criminal charges.

It’s also helping fill a gap of around 200 person gap for urban forestry work.

"We're not only bringing stability and careers to these individuals, we're also helping steward trees and maintain the environment. And so it's a nice meeting in the middle here, accomplishing two things at once," Sanders said.

Recruitment for the next cohort will begin shortly and you can learn more on The Park People website.