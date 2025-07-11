DENVER — Denver7 is partnering with A Precious Child, Les Schwab Tire Centers for Denver7 Gives School Supplies drive for the month of July.

Thanks to your generosity, we are collecting school supplies for Colorado students so they have necessary tools for academic success.

“More than 11,000 children are in need of backpacks and school supplies,” Courtney Wickberg, with A Precious Child, said. “So you can collect items. You can drop them off at any Les Schwab locations. You can drop it off at A Precious Child and get your family involved. I have a little six year old, and I love taking him to the store and actually filling a first grade backpack alongside with him to really start teaching him that you can help and that there are kids that need our support, but you can actually do something about it.”

It’s critical because the World Population Review shared that more than 133,000 children experience poverty in Colorado. Families with K-12 students are expected to spend an average of $875 per child on back-to-school items, according to the National Retail Foundation. A Precious Child works to reach even more kids than that.

“The number really surprises me about the need that's truly in Colorado,” Wickberg said. “A report was just released that one in nine children in Colorado are living in poverty, and so when you put that into perspective, and just in our eight county service area of a precious child, we're looking at trying to support more than 300,000 children that are in need, and that is a huge number, and we know that we can't do it alone.”

Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Ways to help children in our community

While the volunteer list is all full for Saturday, July 12 to packing backpacks, you can donate through the end of the month.

A donation of $55 will provide a backpack filled with essential supplies for an elementary school student, while a $65 contribution will equip a middle or high school student.

Every dollar counts.

A Precious Child collaborates with over 50 schools and community organizations to distribute supplies to families in need.

Join us in supporting Colorado students through Denver7 Gives School Supplies:



Donate new school supplies at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location

OR

