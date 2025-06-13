Colorado pediatrician warns of concerning trend he's seen in the warmer weather

DENVER — A Colorado pediatrician is warning of a concerning trend he's seen in the warmer weather. Despite annual warnings, Dr. Neil Cella with HCA HealthONE stresses that the risks go beyond accidentally forgetting a child inside a vehicle.

"3-year-olds, 2-year-olds, and toddlers are incredibly smart, curious, and exploratory," Dr. Cella said. "They can gain access to vehicles, often finding keys or fobs, locking themselves inside without their parents’ knowledge."

The effects of heat on young children can be particularly severe, according to Dr. Cella.

"Kids can develop heat stroke much faster than adults," Dr. Cella said.

"Their bodies have a higher surface area relative to their weight, and they cannot dissipate heat as effectively. Their heart rates also tend to be higher, increasing the risk of overheating," Dr. Cella said.

The dangers of heat-related illness in cars are not limited to extreme temperatures. Vehicles can heat up rapidly even in the 70s and 80s, making it crucial for caregivers to remain vigilant.

As temperatures are forecasted to reach the 90s this weekend, Dr. Cella's advice is clear: keep keys and key fobs out of children's reach. And of course be mindful, to make sure you never leave anyone in the car.