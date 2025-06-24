June hail storm sparks NCAR research initiative for better storm preparedness across Colorado

DENVER — After the hail storm struck the northern part of the state overnight in June, National Center for Atmospheric Research scientists said they were able to collect some data to help better predict these kinds of storms in the future.

ICECHIP is the first U.S. hail focused field campaign in over 40 years, according to NCAR. Researchers chase hailstorms, collect data to better predict these storms, across the front Range and central plains.

In a release, NSF NCAR scientist Andy Heymsfield said:

“We need better observations so we can understand the complex processes taking place in a hailstorm, which in turn will lead to better forecasts. We’re also hoping to convert excitement about this campaign into community participation in hail research. The more people we have collecting data, even just by doing something as simple as submitting a picture you took on your phone, the more we’ll know about hail.”

When the storm hit, researchers were ready to storm chase but then the storm blew in over night.

A NCAR spokesperson said a team in Fort Morgan got the emergency alerts and rushed outside to collect hail samples as best as they could without all their equipment.

The data gathered will be used by groups like the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, which is testing various roofing materials to determine how to build more hail resilient homes and businesses.