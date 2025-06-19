DENVER — As part of a new environmental initiative, state agencies are officially transitioning away from gas-powered garden equipment, including lawn mowers, in favor of battery-powered alternatives.

This policy took effect June 1 and it will remain in place through Aug. 31, which is Colorado’s ozone season.

“Beginning June 1 of 2025 state agencies are no longer allowed to use gas powered push and handheld and garden equipment with an internal combustion engine smaller than 25 horsepower, and that's between June 1 and August 31 of this year, which is our ozone season,” Michael Ogletree with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.

Right now these rules apply to lands maintained by state agencies. Local agencies have similar rules to follow as well, according to Ogletree.

“So imagine, like these huge areas like Civic Center Park, right? A huge area that that would be covered by this type of equipment,” Ogletree said.

Colorado transitions to more air quality friendly garden equipment

Ogletree said battery-powered equipment will help reduce pollution, which is particularly important during ozone season.

“These small, single stroke engines really produce a lot of pollution, more so than, certainly more so than electric equipment. So for us, it's just one more step in continuing to improve air quality,” Ogletree said.

While the policy is focused on state agencies, Ogeltree hopes encourage individual people as well.

“There are different ways that they can individually contribute. You know, if they wanted to, they could go get electric lawn mower, like, like I just did, and there are, you know, certain rebates through the regional air quality council to be able to support that,” Ogletree said.