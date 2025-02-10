Denver7’s 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign to provide more than 75,000 meals to Coloradans in need

Denver7’s “7 Days to Help End Hunger” campaign in partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies raised funds that will equate to more than 75,000 meals for Coloradans facing food insecurity.

Thanks to Denver7’s generous viewers, support from campaign sponsor CommonSpirit and a $5,000 match from Denver7 Gives, the campaign raised $25,195.

Food Bank of the Rockies says those funds will turn into 75,585 meals.

The campaign ran from Feb. 3-9. A call center on Feb. 6 at the Denver7 studios raised more than $4,000 from 55 callers – enough for more than 24,000 meals for our neighbors in need.

The fundraising effort comes as the hunger crisis sits at its highest level in a decade. With 1 in 9 people in our state experiencing hunger — a 22 percent increase from the previous year — Food Bank of the Rockies is facing increased demand at their mobile pantries and partner locations.

Food Bank of the Rockies distributes enough food every day for roughly 185,000 meals. Because of rising food costs, though, they’re spending triple what they have spent in the past on purchasing nutritious items.

Denver7 thanks its viewers and partners for their generosity during the 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign.