How you can help Food Bank of the Rockies fight rising food cost

DENVER — As the cost of groceries continues to rise, many Coloradans are feeling the pinch of higher food prices, especially those already facing food insecurity. Food Bank of the Rockies serves as a vital lifeline for countless families in the community. They are striving to meet increasing demands while managing increased cost.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone,” said Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies. “Like you and I shopping at the grocery store, we've all seen an increase in the amount of money that we are needing to spend on food to provide food for our families.”

The food bank reports that nearly one-third of its food supply is purchased outright, which has become increasingly costly. The price of essential staples has risen, with the cost of carrots jumping to 25% over the past year which translates to an additional $25,000 in expenses.

Onions have seen a 10% increase, adding about $7,000 to the food bank's budget.

Despite these financial pressures, Food Bank of the Rockies continues to distribute more than 185,000 meals daily across Colorado and Wyoming. However, the demand for food assistance is growing, in part by the same economic forces making groceries more expensive.

The organization is relying more than ever on its volunteers and donors to bridge the gap.

"Because of rising food costs, because of increased need, and because all pandemic-era supports ended last year, it is costing Food Bank of the Rockies more to operate than it ever has," Pulling said.

Denver7 is taking action on this issue and you're help is needed as Food Bank of the Rockies urges the community to participate in the ‘7 Days To Help End Hunger’ campaign, which helps fund food distribution across the state.

With every contribution, the food bank can continue its vital mission, ensuring no one in the community has to choose between food and other essentials.

"It's a great time for people to give back right now through the 7 Days To Help End Hunger campaign, to make a financial gift, to truly make an impact in our community," said Pulling.