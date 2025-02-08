Food bank offers critical help as cold weather hits Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — As temperatures drop across Colorado, the Food Bank of the Rockies see a surge in demand from individuals and families looking for help with food during the winter months.

For many, the food bank's mobile pantries serve as a vital lifeline.

"You see the sigh of relief on their face,” said Brandon Beard, mobile pantry specialist at Food Bank of the Rockies. "It's to get them through another day."

Denver7

Among those receiving assistance is Jimmy Smith, who has relied on food banks for years while supporting his family on a fixed income.

Money only goes so far, he said, and highlighted the difficult choices many must make to provide for their families: He must often choose between paying bills and buying food.

Others, like Anna Vander Linden, are visiting the food bank for the first time after facing unexpected challenges.

"I got in a little accident... I can’t really drive to the grocery store. It’s kind of tough in this weather too,” she explained.

The Food Bank of the Rockies helps them all. As the mercury drops, the food bank focuses its efforts on areas of Colorado experiencing the highest demand. With the cold weather exacerbating existing challenges, community members without stable housing are particularly vulnerable.

"The cold just really hits people hard,” Beard said.

With soaring expenses for heating and groceries, many are faced with difficult budgeting decisions.

"You make excuses all the time to pay your bills,” Smith said. “You say, 'Look, can I pay you this much now, and I’ll pay it next time?'"

The issue of hunger is not confined to Colorado. According to data from DeliveryRank.com, approximately 10% of the world’s population goes to bed hungry each night.

DeliveryRank

In response, food bank volunteers continue to offer not just food, but also smiles and hope.

"We’re not just here to give food staples to get folks by. We’re here to really help them thrive,” Beard said.

For those seeking assistance, the Food Bank of the Rockies stands ready to lend a hand, ensuring that no one goes hungry this winter. To learn more about food bank services, visit www.foodbankrockies.org.

On Monday, Denver7 kicked off our Seven Days To Help End Hunger Campaign with the Food Bank Of The Rockies. From Feb. 3-9, this week-long campaign will raise crucial funds to support Food Bank of the Rockies and the work they do to nourish people facing hunger. Click here and select ‘7 Days to Help End Hunger’ to donate today. Donate today and your gift will be doubled as Denver7 and the Scripps Howard Fund are matching the first $5,000 donated dollar-for-dollar.