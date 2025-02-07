Arvada food pantry provides dignified grocery shopping experience to Coloradans in need

ARVADA, Colo. — Thanks to a partnership with the Food Bank of the Rockies, an Arvada food pantry is able to provide a dignified grocery shopping experience to Coloradans in need.

Similar to shopping at a grocery store, the Community Table welcomes people inside to pick out items needed for their next meal. Volunteers stock the shelves each morning to ensure there are plenty of groceries available.

Maggy Wolanske

"We have so many people in need in Jefferson County and Arvada," said Sally Berriman, a 13-year volunteer at the Community Table."You don't notice as you're just driving around town, but these people start lining up at 11,11:30 just to get into the lottery number. We can only have so many people come through in a day, otherwise, the shelves get too depleted and the staff has to stay too long."

The Community Table uses a lottery system to prevent overcrowding. After their number is called, the community member is partnered with a volunteer shopper, and the two "shop" through the shelves.

Sandy Martin, president and CEO of Community Table, has seen the demand for food increase over the years.

"We started this model when we moved into this building, and it's been fantastic. We're one of the few pantries that do this model, and we were one of the first. And it has benefited in so many ways," said Martin.

Maggy Wolanske

By offering a marketplace shopping experience, Martin said people can pick out exactly what they want.

"So one of the beauties of having a client choice program is that those family members that come out or shopping are able to choose those foods that are best for them and that their family will eat," Martin said. "Some folks have medical conditions. If they are pre-diabetic or diabetic, they need to watch their salt intake, they need to watch their sugar intake, their carb intake. So they're able to shop to get the foods that they can eat to make sure that they stay healthy."

The Community Table supports around 9,000 families. Martin said they would not be able to serve the people they do without help from the Food Bank of the Rockies.

"They're just a wonderful partner. We cannot do it without them, no food pantry could do it. They're just fantastic," said Martin.

Maggy Wolanske

"Hunger can affect anyone at any time and so that's why we rely on our partners to be based in every community across the state," said Ashley Newell, director of community building and food systems for Food Bank of the Rockies. "So being able to show up and provide food where it's needed at any time and to have programs that really fit the unique needs of that community and serve all those folks in the community that could benefit."

Food Bank of the Rockies serves 55 counties. Through their partners, including the Community Table, they can ensure food is available and accessible to those in need.

