Food Bank of the Rockies volunteers find new purpose after retirement

DENVER — This week, we have shared how the Food Bank Of The Rockies helps those facing hunger. On Monday, Denver7 spent the morning at the Food Bank and met a wonderful couple who decided to start volunteering once they retired.

Matt and his wife Dian Uren decided to start volunteering at the food bank to fill the free time they both had post-retirement. Matt volunteers on the loading dock, making sure food gets to different organizations and pantries in the community. His wife Dian volunteers in the kitchen, working to ensure that kids have a great meal when in after-school care. These two have such big hearts and shared what inspired them to give back.

"I do know that there's people who are hungry. I used to teach school, and I can remember it going into the lunchroom and seeing how many kids were getting breakfast that didn't have breakfast at home. So I've always been aware of that need,“ Dian said.

“I was looking for things to do, to stay busy. And one on the evening news, I saw a shot of a helicopter that was hovering over, I think it was in Texas, a line of five different like locations where cars were driving through to pick up food, and the camera started panning back as a pan back, you could see this line of five going longer and longer and longer and longer all these people waiting for food. So I figured that I have time on my hands, I should do something to help,“ Matt said.

According to our partners at the food bank, the need that Matt mentioned is continuing to grow. If you would like to volunteer or donate money, you can find more information here.