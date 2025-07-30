Newly launched Castle Rock coffee cart provides employment opportunity for adults with disabilities

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A newly launched coffee cart is providing employment opportunities to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The coffee cart was created by Wellspring Community, a nonprofit located in Castle Rock. Denver7 | Your Voice learned about Wellspring Community during our trip to Castle Rock in March.



What is Denver7 | Your Voice? Read about the project here

Jon Steffey, director of work opportunities at Wellspring Community, said the nonprofit offers a variety of employment opportunities, from a commercial bakery to a print shop and art studio. It also operates The Castle Rock Collective with the support of World Orphans.

Maggy Wolanske

"[The coffee cart is] an offshoot of the Castle Rock Collective, of our coffee shop," Steffey explained. "So basically we're able to take our coffee shop (Wellspring & Co Coffee) into the community and integrate further with other organizations and businesses outside of Castle Rock," Steffey said.

The coffee cart is different compared to most traditional coffee shops. When customers place an order, they fill out a sticker detailing what type of drink they would like. That sticker is then placed on the cup for baristas to follow.

"A lot of our folks and a lot of folks in general with [intellectual or developmental disabilities] can integrate and get jobs elsewhere, but then they're forced to acclimate to the way that that business operates," Steffey told Denver7. "We did it backwards. We built our business to be functional and adaptable to the way that our individuals operate."

Maggy Wolanske

The sticker ordering system is helpful to Jadanne Rose Wilson, who is one of the baristas on the team. At 26 years old, Wilson was diagnosed with tuberous sclerosis and "had no idea" that she had a brain tumor. Luckily, she was able to shrink her tumors through medication and can "think a lot more clearer and quicker."

Before the coffee cart was launched, Wilson was on the wait list for the Castle Rock Collective and was left wondering how long it would take to get a job. Now, she is excited to be making drinks and connecting with her customers.

Maggy Wolanske

"To come here and have this be a new thing to look forward to, I think it's wonderful," Wilson said. "It's going to make it easier to know what we're supposed to make without memorizing it in our brains and trying to figure out what they ask for and trying to remember their names, even."

Denver7 has previously reported on the challenges adults with disabilities face in finding employment and the waitlists at the businesses that do offer employment.

Steffey said the coffee cart operations will start slowly, going out in the community once a month. However, once business picks up and the team feels more comfortable, it could turn into a once-a-week occurrence.

Maggy Wolanske

"Just with the launch of the coffee bar, we were able to hire four baristas, so that added four additional opportunities for folks," Steffey said. "And as we go out more, we'll be able to hire more folks."

As exciting as this new job opportunity is, Steffey hopes other organizations can look at their model and recognize the need for more jobs. For those interested in booking the cart, details can be found online.

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.