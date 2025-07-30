James Craig, Aurora dentist on trial in wife's 2023 poisoning and murder, found guilty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — James Craig, the former Aurora dentist who has been on trial this month for the poisoning and murder of his wife, has been found guilty of murder and five solicitation charges.

When it was announced that a verdict was reached, friends and family of the Craigs filled the courtroom. As the jury entered, the room grew quiet and still.

The jury returned the unanimous verdict on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool Dentist James Craig reacts during closing arguments in his murder trial in district court in Arapahoe County Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Centennial, Colo.

James Craig was on trial for one charge of first-degree murder, two counts of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of solicitation to commit perjury in the first degree, and one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. Five of the charges were added to this case during his time in jail.

The charges stem from the death of his wife, Angela Craig, 43. Prosecutors have argued James Craig poisoned his wife via workout smoothies and a medication intended to treat a sinus infection. They also claim he administered a lethal dose of cyanide to Angela Craig while she was hospitalized on March 15, 2023.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Her cause of death was determined to be lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops. She also suffered through several bouts of sickness before her passing, and doctors struggled to determine why she was ill.

The jury had the opportunity to convict Jams Craig on a lesser offense than the first-degree murder charge, including second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. During jury instructions, they were also told they could find him guilty on a charge of manslaughter, which would have essentially been accepting a claim made by the defense that he aided his wife in an assisted suicide. However, the jury found him guilty of the first-degree murder charge on Wednesday.

This trial began with opening statements on July 15, and Denver7 reporters were in the courtroom every day of the trial. While the trial gained national attention, only credentialed media was allowed to listen to the livestream. We have summarized each day of the trial below.

James Craig's sentencing hearing is currently underway. Refresh this page for updates. Under Colorado law, a conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

Aurora dentist James Craig found guilty in wife's poisoning death

In-depth daily coverage of the trial

During opening statements, the prosecution presented bits of evidence that the jury would see during the trial and focused mainly on James Craig's murder charge before quickly summarizing the solicitation charges after running out of time. With so much evidence in the case, prosecutors had a tall order of fitting everything within their allotted time.

They laid out the basics of what they would present over the next several days — text messages, search history and medical records — telling the jury they would be weaving three different timelines throughout this trial, which would eventually intersect. They claimed their argument would show without a doubt that Angela Craig's husband intentionally killed the 43-year-old mother of six after he ordered poison online, tainted her workout smoothies, filled capsules of an antibiotic meant to treat sinus infections with cyanide, and then administered a final, lethal dose of cyanide to his wife while she was hospitalized on March 15, 2023.

Stephen Swofford/AP James Craig wipes his face during opening arguments in his murder trial, as he is accused of killing his wife, at the Arapahoe District Court, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (Stephen Swofford via Denver Gazette, Pool)

Prosecutors said he had motive to kill her, including James Craig's extramarital affairs and financial problems.

Meanwhile, his defense attorneys argued that the investigation into this case was flawed and the couple had issues dating well back beyond 2023.

Defense attorney Ashley Witham called him a "broken person," and said the solicitation charges stemmed from somebody who was in a dark place because "blinders were put on by law enforcement (and that) can sometimes lead people to do things out of character." She said Angela Craig "wanted attention" and called her "manipulative."

The same day, the prosecution called up its first seven witnesses, all of whom were medical staff who treated Angela Craig during her hospital stays in March of 2023. All of them said they struggled to identify what was causing her symptoms. None of them noted any suicidal tendencies or ideations.

James Craig trial opening statements: Prosecutors say 'no doubt' of guilt, defense says he was a 'broken man'

On the second day of the trial, witnesses testified about their suspicions when Angela Craig was rushed to the hospital as her symptoms worsened, and how they began to piece together what had happened to her.

But at that point, it was too late.

Caitlin Romero, the office manager of Summerbrook Dental Group, where James Craig worked as a dentist, testified that a personal package, with biohazard markers, for James Craig arrived at the office on March 13, 2023. He had told her about it ahead of time after she found him working on a computer in an exam room after hours, and instructed her not to open the package, she said. Upon questioning by the defense, she said he was calm and on the phone, and did not seem to mind that his conversation was not private.

Romero testified that the practice was waiting on a delivery of fentanyl for sedation purposes, so she wondered if that was the package. Another employee allegedly opened the package, and Romero testified the invoice said it contained potassium cyanide. She had never seen cyanide delivered to the office before. Romero told the court she researched symptoms of potassium cyanide poisoning, and it matched the symptoms James Craig said were impacting his wife.

Word got out about the cyanide delivered to the office and James Craig's business partner and fellow dentist, Ryan Redfearn, learned about it, his wife, Michelle Redfearn, testified on this second day of the trial. When Ryan Redfearn confronted James Craig about the reason to order the package — noting that cyanide is not used in dentistry — James Craig said the package was a ring for his wife, and then later said the package was indeed potassium cyanide and his wife was suicidal and the purchase was a "game of chicken" between the two, Michelle Redfearn testified.

A coroner later determined that Angela Craig's cause of death was a lethal dose of cyanide and an ingredient commonly found in eye drops.

James Craig trial: Witnesses testify about suspicions surrounding wife's death

Two of Angela Craig's children took the witness stand on the third day of the trial. It served as one of the most emotional moments of the trial up to this point. Denver7 is not identifying the children per a request from the judge.

One of the daughters described her mother to the courtroom, saying she loved nothing more than being a mom.

Another daughter testified about a call she got from her father when he was in jail following Angela Craig's death, and him requesting that she bail out another inmate who would have information for her. The teen did so and that inmate gave her letter, which she recognized was written in her dad's handwriting. In the letter, James Craig asked her to create a deep fake video of her mother saying she asked him to buy her cyanide, arsenic and oleander, and provided step-by-step instructions on how to do this, the daughter testified. James Craig allegedly asked his daughter to ensure the metadata on that fake video showed it was recorded on February 27, 2023.

Later, testimony revealed an Amazon account connected to the name "Jim Craig" was created on February 27, 2023. The account's order history from that date showed arsenic metal was purchased and shipped the next day.

Several witnesses also took to the stand to explain the crime scene investigation and analysis of cell phone and computer records. A person from the company where James Craig allegedly bought cyanide also testified about the purchase.

James Craig trial : Jury hears from suspect's children

The jury heard about text messages between James and Angela Craig, plus the computer search history from the exam room in the dental office, on the fourth day of the trial.

Aurora Det. Molly Harris was on the stand most of the day. Part of her work on this case included uncovering Google records associated with an email handle and Google voice phone number allegedly tied to James Craig. The Google subscriber account was Jimandwaffles@gmail.com, which linked to the name "Jim Craig" and his date of birth.

She told the court that Angela Craig sent multiple texts to her husband in December 2022 after she had apparently learned he was having an affair. He responded that he was not, and he apologized for suggesting that the couple get a divorce.

The text exchanges were shown in court and were lengthy. In them, James Craig reiterated that he was committed to their relationship.

Harris was asked to explain search histories found online during this investigation. She said a computer from an exam room at the Summerbrook Dental office had a search history that included:



Feb. 27, 2023 — "I there such thing as an undetectable poison"

Feb. 27, 2023 — "How to make poison from oleander"

Feb. 27, 2023 — "Is arsenic detectable"

Feb. 27, 2023 — "How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human"

Feb. 28, 2023 — "How to make murder look like a heart attack"

Feb. 28, 2023 — "A dose of tetrahydrozoline is fatal"

March 1, 2023 — "How long does it take to die from arsenic poisoning"

March 6, 2023 — "Visine"

March 6, 2023 — "Tetrahydrozoline poisoning timeline"

Those searches were compared to what Angela Craig had looked up on her phone, which partly included:



March 6, 2023 — "Why too much vitamin b"

March 6, 2023 — "Preworkout supplement made me dizzy and eyes are blurry an hour later"

March 6, 2023 — "Side effects of high blood pressure"

March 6, 2023 — "Dizziness, slow focus, tired, head pressure, hearing distortion"

March 6, 2023 — "Mini seizures"

March 6, 2023 — "Cold lips shaking"

March 6, 2023 — "Body shakes and lips go cold"

March 7, 2023 — "Can the flu cause vertigo"

March 7, 2023 — "How to treat vertigo from a cold"

March 7, 2023 — "Nutrition label for Carnation High Protein"

March 7, 2023 — "Signs of high blood sugar"

March 7, 2023 — "High blood sugar symptoms on skin"

March 8, 2023 — "Free app for blood pressure and heart rate"

March 11, 2023 — "Low blood pressure and diabetes"

March 14, 2023 — "Fall asleep, deep snore, internal tremors"

March 14, 2023 — "Internal tremors and chills"

James Craig trial: Prosecutor points to arsenic search history found on computer

July 21: Wife of former Aurora dentist had nearly twice the lethal amount of cyanide in her system

On the fifth day of the trial, following a weekend break for the jury, prosecutors used medical records to pin down a key point of their argument: that Angela Craig's medical records and blood tests showed her levels of cyanide more than doubled on March 15, 2023 between two samples taken around noon and 8 p.m. She was in the hospital that day, and was considered essentially brain-dead that evening.

Dr. Justin Brower, a forensic toxicologist, testified that this indicated that she had been given a second round of cyanide after an initial administration. He specifically said it appeared to have happened while she was hospitalized.

A nurse who was treating Angela Craig testified that it appeared earlier in the day that she was looking better. At some point that afternoon, James Craig ran out of the room and said his wife's arm hurt.

Dr. Peter Sottile, who specializes in pulmonology — the study of lungs — and critical care, recalled rushing Angela Craig to a CT scanner and seeing severe swelling in her brain.

He told the court that he found it odd that Angela Craig had apparently complained of arm pain just before this, explaining that he would be surprised if someone with that level of swelling in the brain could speak to relay such a message.

A friend of Angela Craig, Nicole Harmon, also testified on this day. She said on one day in 2019, James Craig told her and her husband he was struggling with sexual addiction and had considered ending his life and drugging his wife so she could not stop him. Harmon said she didn't remember how she reacted upon learning this, but recalled that Angela Craig said she was going to stay in the marriage and help her husband work through it with group counseling and therapy.

James Craig trial: Wife of former Aurora dentist had nearly twice the lethal amount of cyanide in her system

On the sixth day of the trial, a woman who had had an affair with James Craig took the witness stand.

Dr. Karin Cain, an orthodontist who has a small practice in Texas, told the court she first met James Craig in February 2023 at an annual education conference in Las Vegas. Cain was separated from her husband at the time and they struck up a conversation about the difficulties of divorce. James Craig had allegedly told her that he was nearing the end of a divorce from Angela Craig.

Toward the end of the conference, James Craig told Cain that he loved her, she testified.

Over the next few days, once they were both back home, they texted back and forth. James Craig again reassured Cain that he was getting a divorce from his wife, she said.

The two exchanged roughly 4,000 texts in their short time together.

Cain said in court that reading those texts back again, she could see some red flags in her interactions with James Craig, which she did not notice at the time.

In another series of texts, after James Craig had led Cain to believe that Angela Craig and James Craig were not sleeping in the same house, he tells Cain "... I sat on the edge of the bed and she did not make eye contact. I said to her, 'I really do want to divorce you...'"

Cain responds by saying "I'm so sorry, I don't know, I just wish this wasn't our reality. I guess I wish we met longer after your divorce... I don't want to watch her heart break so that mine can find joy. Yuck."

On March 7, 2023, as Angela Craig began getting sick, James Craig texted Cain multiple times, saying:



"I love you too. I am undergoing an onslaught of how I must have poisoned Ang right now."

"She's absolutely convinced that's what must be happening to her..."

"I need you in my life... someone who understands me... someone who won't accuse me of ridiculous things..."

"Your love is what I'm clinging too... I miss you so much and I want you so badly...

The two had planned a trip for Cain to come visit James Craig in Colorado. She still came to town on March 16, despite Angela Craig's rapid decline in the hospital on March 15, at the request of James Craig. Cain saw James Craig on March 17, and they had a "fairly nice dinner" that night and he came up to her hotel room where they were physically intimate.

After Angela Craig's death, Cain was interviewed by police and she recalled defending James Craig. She said she told police what he had told her — that Angela Craig was suicidal and that the couple was moving through a divorce.

After her testimony, prosecutors brought up Kacy Bohannon, who previously was in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail, where he met James Craig. Bohannon said James Craig had told him Angela Craig had died of suicide and killed herself using cyanide ingested in a workout shake.

When Bohannon questioned James Craig about why Angela Craig did not use a more common method for suicide, he said James Craig didn't have an explanation for using cyanide.

He testified that James Craig also asked him to rewrite Angela Craig's journal after he bonded out, and to include statements about how she wanted to end her life, and then plant that evidence.

Bohannon said James Craig then drew a map of his home with the layout of where cameras might be. He said James Craig handed it to him, but he later ripped it up and flushed it as he didn't want to be part of James Craig's alleged scheme.

"Once I realized what was going on, I was like, ‘No,'" he said, adding that he felt sick to his stomach knowing what James Craig had asked him and so he reached out to law enforcement.

James Craig trial: His romantic partner testifies about their budding relationship

On day seven of James Craig's trial, prosecutors called a current inmate to the stand. Nathanial Harris is incarcerated at the Denver County Jail, but was previously cellmates with the defendant in the Arapahoe County Jail in November 2024.

Harris told the court that James Craig said he was there for "allegedly murdering his wife, helping her commit suicide."

He also testified that James Craig wanted to find somebody to kill the lead investigator on the case — Aurora Police Det. Bobbi Olson. He had claimed that Olson was out to get him and was lying about evidence, Harris told the court. Harris added that James Craig "wanted a hit" on Olson before the first trial started, which was previously scheduled for the end of 2024.

"He wanted me to source out somebody," Harris told the jury. "And before things got out of hand, I told him I'd handle it."

When asked what he meant by "handle it," Harris testified that he was concerned James Craig would find someone who actually would. James Craig allegedly told Harris there was a "blank check involved."

Harris admitted he was "offered something" by prosecutors in exchange for his testimony that he "did not take." The defense insinuated that Harris did not take the deal because he did not want his name connected to "snitching," which he denied.

Arapahoe County Sgt. Nicholas Hudson told the court in his testimony that Harris' wife had called authorities after she said her husband was in possession of a concerning letter from James Craig. The 11-page letter was addressed to an attorney, but Harris testified the defendant wanted him to mail it to his ex-wife. The letter offered money for people to pose as witnesses in the trial in an effort to try to discredit Det. Olson.

In addition, two women who both said they had met James Craig through Seeking.com — which sets up "sugar dating" arrangements between people — testified. They said he showered them with compliments, gifts and money. He bought a car for one of their kids, a woman said. One of them said that he told her he knew how to get away with murder, though he did not specifically mention his wife. James Craig reportedly talked about "just injecting somebody in the neck with a substance."

James Craig trial: Ex-cellmates say Aurora dentist wanted to kill investigators

Two of Angela Craig's siblings were called to testify in court on the eighth day of the trial.

She was the youngest of 10 siblings. She was kind but not timid, her sister Toni Kofoed told the court.

"Angela was smart and funny. She was confident and in control," Kofoed said. "She was the baby but if you walked into our house, or any given room, we could all be standing there and she would take charge."

Mark Pray, her brother, said on March 15 James Craig asked him to give his sister two pills that he had prescribed for a sinus infection. Pray became emotional on the stand, saying he gave them to Angela Craig and not long afterward, she couldn't hold herself up and they rushed to the hospital.

Pray testified about being at the hospital with his sister when James Craig arrived.

"At some point, does James Craig kind of get rid of you?" the prosecutor asked Pray. "He does," he replied, saying James Craig essentially told Pray he could go home for a while, since he had been at the hospital for most of the morning. Pray said the only reason he left the hospital is because he felt like spouses trump brothers, "and maybe he wanted to be alone with Angela" and he wanted to respect that.

Within 15 minutes of leaving the hospital, he received a call from Kofoed, who told him Angela Craig had "crashed," so he turned around and headed back to the ER.

Angela Craig was essentially brain-dead later that day.

Kofoed testified that James Craig drugged her sister sometime in 2018 after an extramarital affair had been revealed. Allegedly, James Craig intended to end his own life, and did not want his wife to try and stop him. The two decided to try and work on their marriage, Kofoed testified.

At the end of 2022, Angela Craig found information on her husband's computer that "made it impossible for her to stay" and she was feeling "broken and really alone" and "numb," Kofoed said. A couple days later, Angela Craig explained that she thought James Craig was cheating, but "it wasn't what I thought it was" and so she decided to stay and fight for her marriage, Kofoed said. James Craig told his wife he was not having an affair at the time, according to Angela Craig's sister.

Kofoed testified that James Craig had shared a "partial truth" and told his wife that he saw a woman during a trip to Montana but was not using her for "sexual or intimate purposes." Kofoed did not believe it.

The defense implied that Angela Craig feeling "broken" could have led to thoughts of suicide. Kofoed argued that her sister meant she was heartbroken, but did not want to end her life.

James Craig trial: Angela Craig's family recalls odd behavior of Aurora dentist during wife's hospital stay

Aurora Det. Bobbi Olson, who had briefly testified in the first week of the trial, was brought back on the ninth day for her full testimony, which lasted roughly two days.

She told the court about the evidence she had found inside the Craig home — including a shaker bottle with remnants of a substance that tested positive for tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eye drops. She also explained the couple’s life insurance policies and the total coverage adding up to about $4 million. The defendant was listed as the beneficiary for Angela Craig’s policy.

She also reviewed the surveillance footage from inside the Craig home in February and March of 2023, which showed James Craig making and handing a workout smoothie to his wife. She also explained the web searches retrieved from James Craig’s dental office.

Prosecutors presented a four-page iPhone note written on the defendant's phone on March 16 at 1:03 a.m., which Det. Olson considered the first written statement James Craig presented to investigators about what supposedly happened to Angela Craig. It referenced him opening a Seeking.com account, and asking his wife for a divorce, which according to the note he had written, she responded by saying, "she was just going to end her life." The note also said that Angela Craig allegedly "started talking about poisons" and that she reportedly asked James Craig "to research poisons for her that would kill fast with high accuracy."

Olson testified that none of Angela Craig’s search history data showed any questions along these lines.

The note then explains how Angela Craig had apparently poisoned herself before dying, Olson said.

James Craig trial: Lead detective in Aurora dentist's criminal case testifies

After two weeks of the trial, both sides rested on Monday, July 28. The prosecution had called up nearly 50 people to testify and the defense called zero.

But before that, Det. Olson continued her testimony about the timeline James Craig had written on his iPhone about what allegedly happened to his wife. The prosecutor brought up a section of this note where James Craig talks about cyanide, capsules and a syringe.

"She told me she intended to drink eye drops again and then do the cyanide. She asked me to put it into a capsule," the note reads. "I got her a Clindamycin [prescription] and filled it with 200 mg each of potassium cyanide. She asked me to do something like a dozen capsules."

He had written in the note that when Angela Craig was in the hospital, and it looked like she would be OK, she had asked him quietly to “help finish the job.”

In prior testimony from Renee Pray, Angela Craig's sister-in-law, she testified hearing from James Craig that Angela Craig's last words were, "Why do I hurt?"

The defense asked the detective about Angela Craig’s journal, and showed entries dating back to 2009. She wrote about feeling lost, alone and sad and like she can no longer love her husband. In one journal entry, Angela Craig wrote, "It almost killed me when he said he didn't love me and I wasn't enough."

Her journal provided some insight into addiction treatment James Craig was reportedly seeking in early 2018, and about her struggles with their marriage even after she sought weekly therapy.

"Based on your review of the contents of that journal, is there ever a single mention of suicide?" prosecutors asked during a re-direct examination.

Olson said there was not a single mention of suicide in Angela Craig's journal.

With that, both sides rested.

Throughout the trial, the jury heard from women who had been in an extramarital affair with James Craig, medical experts, family members and friends of Angela Craig and James Craig, people involved in the hospital care of Angela Craig, as well as law enforcement who were involved in the case.

James Craig trial: Prosecution, defense rest case after 10 days of testimony

Closing arguments began on the morning of the 11th day of the trial.

Prosecutors again claimed that James Craig had poisoned his wife, leading to her death, in March 2023. They said his motive was other women and financial issues.

The prosecutor stated that Angela Craig was the "ultra marathon runner of dealing with this man's betrayal, but she can't outrun it at University Hospital [UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital]."

"There are so many false statements by this defendant, it's tough to keep track," the prosecutor continued, adding that to believe James Craig, "you have to believe that Angela Craig kept an incredibly dark secret — left no evidence whatsoever of this secret, acted completely out of character, deceived everyone... You'd have to believe that suddenly she went 180 degrees from her nature, that Angela Craig was ready, willing, and able to die a slow and painful death... ready to abandon her children."

At the end of his closings, the prosecutor said Angela Craig is innocent and her husband is guilty, and he had spent 10 days trying to kill her.

Defense attorneys argued that the Craigs' relationship was more complicated than it appeared. There was love there, the defense said.

"Was it perfect? Was it broken? Absolutely. But there was love," she said. "There was cheating. Lots of cheating, and there were games."

The extramarital affairs were common in the marriage, the defense said, and were not a motive for murder.

The defense brought up Angela Craig's journal entries again, noting how she felt depressed and a sense of loss.

James Craig "deserves better," the defense said, adding, referencing what they claim was a flawed investigation. "We all deserve better. You deserve better than lenses, blinders, and broken perceptions" from law enforcement.

She asked the jury to make sure that while they deliberated the case, they do not rely on speculation.

The case then went to the jury for deliberation.

James Craig trial: In closing arguments, prosecutors say Aurora dentist 'spent 10 days' killing wife