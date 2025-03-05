Denver7 | Your Voice: In the community hearing from you

Denver7 is hitting the road, visiting communities across Colorado to let your voice be heard.

We know there's a lot happening in your community – no matter where you live – and it doesn't always make the news. It’s why we’ve launched a regular segment, Denver7 | Your Voice, to give people from all walks of life a chance to have a conversation with Denver7 personalities.

The plan is to send some of your favorite Denver7 anchors and reporters to gathering places in communities around the state. We kicked off the series with Russell Haythorn visiting The Roost on Main Street in Longmont.

We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between.