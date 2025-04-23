Denver7 | Your Voice: How Happy Day Plants is setting the seeds for workplace inclusion in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — In the heart of downtown Longmont, Happy Day Plants has a wide variety of greenery to choose from. However, the true root of the business is to provide meaningful jobs for adults with disabilities and promote inclusion in a positive workplace.

Denver7 | Your Voice first featured the shop in March when visiting Longmont. We learned of their dedication to the community and how they were breaking down societal barriers that individuals with disabilities face in finding employment.



What is Denver7 | Your Voice? Read about the new project here

Jessica Birmingham dreamed of opening a shop, but over the years, she was busy caring for her family. Her vision would come to life with a meaningful touch after seeing the challenges her daughter faced.

Maggy Wolanske

"When my oldest daughter, Bailey, who has Down syndrome, graduated from high school in 2020, she was like, 'I want to go to work. I'm ready to work.' And it was 2020, and so we had a really hard time, I think not just because it was the pandemic, but also because she has Down syndrome. There weren't a lot of places that were open to hiring Bailey and people like her," Birmingham explained.

A mother hopeful for change, Birmingham realized there was a need not only in Longmont but the surrounding area to have an inclusive and positive workplace for adults with disabilities.

Maggy Wolanske

"I knew our need as a family and I knew Bailey's need, but — and this is the part that sometimes I get emotional, I'll try really hard not to — like when parents come in or a case manager, like, I've been in their shoes, I know how they feel. And so many people have such great things to offer, but there just aren't a lot of opportunities. So we're changing that, and we're hoping that other businesses will catch on," Birmingham said.

The store is now coming up on four years of business and has a team of 12 employees, including Birmingham's daughter, Bailey.



Hear from Bailey in the video below

Bailey describes working at Happy Day Plants

There is a process behind joining the team. Birmingham said interested adults will start as a volunteer and can move up to a paid position if it seems like a good fit. Right now, there is a large demand for volunteer positions in the plant shop.

"We have a waiting list right now, like 14 individuals who would love to work here. And so recently, we've been adding in some volunteer spots," said Birmingham. "Just because we're one shop, and of course, I'd love to hire all the people, but having those volunteer spots helps give more individuals work experience and job training."

John Halcomb has worked at the shop since it opened.

"Happy Day Plants is my wish come true," he told Denver7.



Hear more from John in the video player below

John talks about Happy Day Plants in Longmont

Last August, the business became a nonprofit. Birmingham said this helps them a lot because there are different sources of income, including grants and donations.

The store also launched a program called Grow With Us, where local businesses can support them in purchasing plants for their retail space, along with the option of Happy Day Plants staff coming to care for the vegetation.

While there are hundreds of plants to choose from, the real joy in visiting this store comes from the people whose heart is in their work.

Happy Day Plants is located at 501 Main Street in Longmont and is open Monday through Saturday. Contact information and hours of operation can be found here.

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.