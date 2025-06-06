Englewood brewery that hires adults with disabilities struggling to keep its doors open

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood brewery and pizzeria that hires adults with disabilities is struggling to keep its doors open.

Customers who walk into Brewability can often find fresh pours, hot pizza, and the overall message of inclusivity. It offers employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As a former special education teacher, Tiffany Fixter started Brewability in 2016 after seeing a need for a safe space for all.

“Today's world is scary for a lot of people, and we just really want to be a community-oriented space for people to feel comfortable and be themselves,” Fixter said.

While some days are busy, oftentimes, the days are slow with only a handful of orders. Fixter said they've run into several obstacles along the way.

Maggy Wolanske

Brewability first opened in a business park by the Denver International Airport. It then moved to Cherry Creek before landing in its current location in downtown Englewood.

“We were able to make it through the pandemic. My mom actually sold her dream so that I could have mine,” Fixter said. “So she had a cinnamon roll bakery in Estes Park and sold it so that I could get this building.”

Fixter has turned to selling jewelry at the brewery's counter as a way to generate more income.

Maggy Wolanske

“Yes, we now sell jewelry. So my parents are jewelers, and to help us out with our bottom line, they are gifting us jewelry to sell, which has been working a little bit,” Fixter said. “So, yeah, if you want diamonds and cheese pizza, we're your spot.”

Employees Janel Graven and Avery Becker have noticed the business slow down this past year.

“It's definitely been a whole lot slower this last year, and that’s definitely been a struggle, and a lot of my coworkers feel that," Becker said. "We ask ourselves sometimes how will we have a job for very much longer, and that's a really hard reality question."

Maggy Wolanske

Becker and Graven previously struggled to find employment due to their disabilities. Becker told Denver7 he was diagnosed with autism and Churg-Strauss syndrome.

“I had probably applied for like 30 places or so, and they said that I am in the hospital too much,” Becker said. “They weren't willing to accommodate my needs when I'm in the hospital.”

Lasting bonds have formed between Brewability employees. That positive environment has also led to a surge in applications.

“We currently have 26 staff with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and I have a waiting list that exceeds 700 to work here,” Fixter said.



Hear more from Brewability employees in the video player below

Avery Becker shares his experience working at Brewability in Englewood

Fixter said she can't afford to bring on more people due to the brewery's current financial state.

“I know it's scary times right now, but we have to come together as a community and support places with missions that are giving back to community," Fixter said. "We need you. We've been going back for years. We need you."

People can support Brewability by showing up and purchasing a pizza or a pour. The brewery is located at 3445 South Broadway in Englewood.

Fixter has also launched a YouTube channel to educate the community on employing adults with disabilities.