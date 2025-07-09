Denver7 | Your Voice: Westminster is a tapestry of positive experiences with some underlying concerns

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Denver7 | Your Voice aims to amplify local voices across Colorado, understanding what communities cherish, worry about, and believe needs coverage. Recently, Denver7's Jaclyn Allen visited Westminster, engaging with locals and gathering insights into their hopes and concerns.

Westminster is a northwest suburb of Denver with a little more than 100,000 people calling it home.

When we started to search for a good place to go to hear from residents, one spot stood out: the Butterfly Pavilion. Located along W. 104th Avenue, the insect zoo captures the attention of both adults and kids with its variety of critters. So, we headed that way to set up shop and have some meaningful conversations with community members who live, work, and play in the area.



The visit to Westminster revealed a tapestry of positive experiences and underlying concerns among residents, while providing valuable insights that will shape future coverage of community issues and perspectives.

Hopes and worries in Westminster

Mechelle Little, who lives near the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster, visited on Wednesday and caught our eye with her shirt.

She told us that she is a synchronized skater and volunteers as an adaptive ski instructor with the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winter Park.

"And I absolutely love it," she said.

Little said she is hopeful about finding ways to make community events and resources accessible for everybody. She has enjoyed helping children and adults find joy through sports.

She grew up skating at a nearby ice skating rink and still skates in Westminster. The ice skating community in the city is "relatively big," she said.

"I used to live in Denver before I moved back up to Westminster, but it's good to see it change and grow, especially as I've been away from it and gotten back to it recently," Little said.

Denver7's Jaclyn Allen asked her what she wants people to know about her community.

Denver7

"Over the years, I've noticed Westminster has grown quite a bit, especially in this current area," Little said. "There is more access to theaters, the rec center puts on a lot of great events such as movie nights in the park, farmers markets. They do a great job for Fourth of July fireworks. So, it's great to see events like that pop up. Families can come, anybody who is new to the area can explore different things."

The Denver7 team later moved to the Westminster Rec Center, which will soon be renovated, to continue the dialogue with residents and visitors.

John Jaramillo, a facility custodian at the rec center, said the facility had about a million visitors in 2024 and he's enjoyed many conversations with them.

"I get to maintain all of that in between all the people coming and going," he said. "I meet some of the nicest people. I always joke that I'd like to start a podcast of locker room talk. Some of the most interesting people in the locker room who come up and start talking to me."

John Jaramillo

"The sense of community everywhere I've gone — it seems like everybody coexists really well," he continued.

Jaramillo shared his perspective on economic challenges — including "the expense of living in such a beautiful place" — and personal hope with Denver7.

"That's kind of where I'm at now, with some renewed hope that, you know, the economy breaks through," he said.

Jaramillo's observations reflect the ongoing struggle and aspiration for progress shared by many in the community. He says he has experienced some prejudice related to his Hispanic background, and he worries about the rising cost of living for middle-class families.

Westminster does offer plenty of both indoor and outdoor activities, he said, but it sometimes comes with a hefty price tag.

Shannon Dobbs, a visitor to Westminster who does advocacy work in the city, told Denver7 he is concerned about his financial situation.

"I don't feel stable at all right now," Dobbs said. "I've got federal disability through the VA and Social Security. The news is not good on the front of Social Security. Like probably millions of Americans right now, I'm wondering what's going to happen."

Denver7 Melissa Durenzo and Shannon Dobbs

Melissa Durenzo, who teaches yoga in Westminster, reflected on the local environment's beauty and potential.

"Look at this view. It is stunning," she told us from the rec center. "Whatever happens, we're going to be alright, because we're going to have community."

If Durenzo didn't have roots elsewhere, she said she'd live in Westminster, noting the great open space areas and large dog parks.

COVID-19 forced people to stay indoors a lot, and she said the sense of community is even stronger now.

Westminster brings in families from surrounding communities

Caitlin Klassy

Caitlin Klassy visited the Butterfly Pavilion as a kid, but said it was the first time she had been back since then. As she sat with Denver7's Jaclyn Allen, she said she is hopeful about the future of the world in general.

"I'm hopeful because I feel like people are starting to kind of make a turn in this world and wanting a sense of community," the southwest Denver resident said.

Klassy was visiting the Butterfly Pavilion with her kids during the summer break.

Like her, Galina Romantsova, originally from Russia and now living in Boulder, was visiting the Westminster insect zoo with her children. They visit Westminster fairly often because there are a lot of stores they like to visit. There is a lot more entertainment for kids in Westminster than Boulder, she said.

"We used to come here every single week in the winter," she said. "Kids love it."

Denver7 Galina Romantsova said she is from Russia and lives in Boulder. She visits the Butterfly Pavilion with her family.

When we asked her about what she is concerned about, she voiced worries about international tensions.

"I'm from Russia, and I have a lot of friends from Ukraine, so I'm worried about that," Romantsova said. "And my family is in Russia."

When Jody Chan — who is from Boulder, but visits Westminster often — took the time to sit down with Denver7 and we asked her what she feels hopeful about, she quickly answered her kids and the summertime.

Jaclyn Allen Jaclyn Allen talks to Jody Chan and Bella Ketefian at the Butterfly Pavilion about living in Westminster.

"A lot of concerns more (so)," she continued. "School funding, there is a lot going on in the world. As a mom, I just want to make sure my kids are safe. And that there is enough funding in schools."

She also worries about her husband's career because of federal cuts.

"My husband is a contractor with the federal government, so we don't know if he's going to have his job," Chan said.

There are a lot of things to do as families in Westminster, she said. The city is home to a lot of places that are fun and educational, like the Butterfly Pavilion, she added, and she enjoys visiting the local Asian markets.

