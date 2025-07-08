We’re broadcasting from Olde Town Arvada on July 25. Come join us and talk to a Denver7 journalist

Denver7 is airing a special set of newscasts live on-location in Olde Town Arvada later this month, and we’d love for you to come and see us.

It’s part of Denver7 | Your Voice, where your favorite anchors and reporters hit the road to visit communities around our state and hear what’s on their mind – from heartwarming stories to challenges they’re facing and everything in between. We’re following up on what we hear, bringing your questions and concerns to leaders to get answers.



Several members of our on-air team will be in Olde Town on July 25, including anchors Jessica Porter and Micah Smith and reporter Veronica Acosta.

We hope you’ll come out and see us to share ideas for stories impacting Arvadans or anything else on your mind.

Denver7’s field-anchoring setup will be located on Olde Wadsworth between Grandview and West 57th, and we’re listening to community members from 12-8 p.m. ahead of and during Olde Town Arvada’s Fourth Friday event.

If you want to share a story idea with us between now and then, fill out the contact form below to reach the Denver7 | Your Voice team.

In May, we visited our new neighborhood of Five Points to hear the challenges residents are facing as well as what makes the community "the epicenter of Black consciousness."

Scroll through the embed below to see a recap of our reporting in Five Points, or go here to view it in fullscreen.