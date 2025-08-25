Denver police shoot man with gun at W. Alameda Ave., S. Lipan Street Monday reported pointing weapon at cars

DENVER — One person was injured and taken to the hospital Monday morning at the intersection of W. Alameda Avenue and S. Lipan Street following a shooting involving Denver police.

Alameda is closed in both directions at Lipan as investigators look into what happened.

DPD said officers received a weapons-related call Monday around 8:20 a.m. In a news conference, DPD Chief Ron Thomas said the agency had gotten word of someone pointing a gun at passing cars traveling westbound on Alameda.

When officers arrived in the area, Thomas said a man matching the suspect's description pointed a handgun at officers. They told the man to drop the weapon, but he continued to point the gun at officers and threaten them, according to Thomas. An officer then fired at the man, hitting him.



Watch the full news conference with DPD Chief Ron Thomas in the video player below:

Man injured, taken to the hospital Monday after shooting involving DPD

Thomas said the man was still conscious. Officers got the gun away from him and provided first aid. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where Thomas said he was in surgery in critical condition with what Thomas believed was positive prognosis. No officers were injured.

ALERT: #DPD is in the area of Alameda & Lipan investigating a shooting involving officers. Officers initially responded on a weapons-related call. Suspect has been transported to the hospital, condition unknown. No officers injured. Alameda is closed both directions. #Denver pic.twitter.com/cXYsVmo7cy — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 25, 2025

Thomas said it appeared as though the man may have been homeless as there was a shopping cart full of belongings that DPD suspects belonged to this man.