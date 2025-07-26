Denver7 | Your Voice hosts special newscasts from Olde Town Arvada. Watch the full broadcasts here

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On July 25, Denver7 | Your Voice held a special broadcast in Arvada to share the stories of community members there – the positive stories, the challenges and everything in between.
ARVADA — Denver7 | Your Voice has been hitting the road, hearing from Colorado communities about the issues that impact them the most.

On July 25, we traveled to Arvada to share the stories of community members there – the positive stories, the challenges and everything in between – and produce a set of special on-location newscasts.

We took concerns of overdevelopment and growing homelessness directly to Arvada city leaders. We also highlighted the good happening, from a hidden hotbed of manufacturing to a "local celebrity" bringing joy with each walk.

You can watch it all in our special 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts.

Watch our special 5 p.m. broadcast below:

Denver7 | Your Voice heads to Arvada for special 5 p.m. broadcast

Our hour-long 6 p.m. special can be found in the video player below:

Denver7 | Your Voice heads to Arvada for special 6 p.m. broadcast

You can find our full collection of stories from Arvada below:

In these Denver7 | Your Voice stories, we want to hear from you about what matters most in your community. We hope to hear what makes our communities special, the challenges facing them, and everything in between. Have an idea or want to share your thoughts? Fill out the contact form below.

Denver7 Your Voice: Get in touch with us
Have a story idea you want shared from your community? Want to share a perspective with Denver7? Fill out the form below to get in touch with the Denver7 team as part of our Your Voice series.

