Denver7 | Your Voice hosts special newscasts from Olde Town Arvada. Watch the full broadcasts here

ARVADA — Denver7 | Your Voice has been hitting the road, hearing from Colorado communities about the issues that impact them the most.
On July 25, we traveled to Arvada to share the stories of community members there – the positive stories, the challenges and everything in between – and produce a set of special on-location newscasts.
-
We took concerns of overdevelopment and growing homelessness directly to Arvada city leaders. We also highlighted the good happening, from a hidden hotbed of manufacturing to a "local celebrity" bringing joy with each walk.
You can find our full collection of stories from Arvada below:
-
Arvada city leaders develop Homelessness Action Strategy to tackle growing problem
-
Arvada residents frustrated by commercial development going up steps away from homes
-
Arvada residents worry if city's infrastructure can keep up with economic growth
-
Community member concerned about traffic on Yukon Street near Olde Town Arvada
-
RTD’s G Line promised more visitors to Olde Town Arvada, but did it?
-
Arvada, where community, small business are framework of those who call it home
-
Built in Arvada: Colorado's hidden hotbed of cutting-edge manufacturing
-
Arvada High School prepares to celebrate 125th anniversary in August
-
Ralston Creek Trail improvements near completion after a decade of planning
-
Arvada's Gold Strike Park to undergo a multi-million-dollar redesign
-
‘A local celebrity’: Meet the man and his donkey who take walks through Arvada and Westminster
-
Taco'bout a hard decision: Multiple eats to choose from if you're in Olde Town Arvada
