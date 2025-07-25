Arvada High School prepares to celebrate 125th Anniversary in August

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada High School will celebrate its 125th Anniversary this August with a back-to-school event for the community on August 27.

“We have tours planned, food trucks, games. But I think what's really the most special is a grand reopening of our museum…the early 2000s, late 90s senior classes put together this beautiful museum capturing the history of the first 100 Years of Arvada High School. And so our students took the initiative this year to add in the last 20 plus years,” Arvada High School Principal Caroline Frazee said.

During the high school’s first year, from 1899 to 1900, seven students were enrolled.

Today about 700 students are enrolled at the school.

“We have a saying that, you know, the school is the community, and the community was the school. And we really, truly believe that, you know, we've, we've changed over the last 125 years as any school would, but I think the one thing that's remained the same is our big heart and love of the community and being involved and making sure that the students who walk through these halls are equipped with everything they need to go be successful in their in their lives. And so we have a rich history and amazing alumni who forged the way for us, and we're very excited to have everybody back and to see the great tradition continue,” Frazee said.

Frazee said the entire Arvada High School community, including alumni and former staff members are welcome to join in the celebration.