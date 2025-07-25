ARVADA — People can’t help but smile when they see Jordan Champalou and his walking companion on the streets of Arvada and Westminster.

That’s because his walking companion is a donkey – affectionately named Donkey. They’ve become a source of joy for neighbors and risen to social media stardom, racking up tens of thousands of followers.



Jordan emailed Denver7 | Your Voice earlier this month telling us about Donkey and the love he brings to the Colorado community. We sent photojournalist David Tay to tell his story.

‘A local celebrity’: Meet the man and his donkey who take walks through Arvada and Westminster

“I think Donkey's a little local celebrity,” Champalou said. “He's definitely become a neighborhood treat for all of our neighbors and all the people around here, and he's definitely become part of the community.”

But Jordan and Donkey’s story is about much more than a community spectacle. It’s a heartwarming tale of companionship.

Jordan once worked on a farm, where he said the owners were neglecting their animals, including Donkey. Jordan would go out of his way to feed and care for the animals. He ultimately decided to rescue Donkey.



“When it came time to move, I decided that he was my donkey and I wasn't leaving without him, " Champalou said. “Donkey requires a lot of attention and a lot of time, and in some cases, a lot of money. They're not just pets, you know, they're farm animals. So if you can't give that animal exactly what it needs, you shouldn't have that animal.”

But all of the work is “worth it every day,” he said.

“I love for people to meet him and pet him and actually get the chance to see a donkey,” Champalou told us. “To be able to just give other people that experience makes them happy [and] makes me happy.”

