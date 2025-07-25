Built in Arvada: Colorado's hidden hotbed of cutting-edge manufacturing: Denver7 | Your Voice

ARVADA, Colo. — While Olde Town is obviously a major attraction, we’ve discovered Arvada is about much more than restaurants and retail.

Denver7 learning through our Your Voice reporting that there's a major push to attract and retain manufacturing jobs in Arvada through a program called the Arvada Manufacturing Initiative.



The Arvada Manufacturing Initiative started in 2014 and is the only initiative of its kind in Colorado, which pushes to create more manufacturing jobs and retain the ones that already exist here.

The goal is aimed at businesses who want to “optimize and utilize their staff and machinery to the best of their capabilities,” said Iza Petrykowska, executive director of the Arvada Economic Development Association. “We work with existing businesses and really help them to grow, expand and succeed here in Arvada.

From precision aerospace parts to cutting-edge custom vehicles, it's all part of a legacy of products proudly built in Arvada.

Vanlife Customs creating dream rigs

One of those manufacturers is Vanlife Customs, where adventure unfolds one part at a time.

“We’ve got some really strong Google reviews and a strong reputation for building a high-quality van,” said Vanlife Customs owner Andy Eccles.

Eccles and his team aren’t just retrofitting vans, they’re building the dream on wheels.

“All of these cabinets will be assembled this week for a build that we’ve got here for a lady who’s going to be living in her van full-time,” Eccles said.

“Are there limitations? I’m guessing anything’s doable?” asked Denver7 reporter Russell Haythorn.

Denver7 Tricked out rigs: Andy Eccles, owner of Vanlife Customs, gives Denver7's Russell Haythorn a tour of his Arvada warehouse and manufacturing facility.

“You can push the limits pretty far,” said Eccles.

Most customers are individual travelers but occasionally, Eccles and his team are working on something more commercial and critical — like a van for Summit County Mountain Rescue.

“This is a mobile command center,” Eccles said of a rescue van they’re working on. “This is their command post for when they’re doing mountain rescue for Summit County. It will be finished probably this week.”

Eccles has about 15 employees and if you talk to the team about why they work here — the answer is obvious.

“Why do you work here?” Eccles said. “The biggest thing is – because it’s cool.”

Cashing in on 'cool' factor

And that ‘cool’ factor? It’s something the City of Arvada is really leaning into.

“The access to all the trails and all the amenities that the city has to offer is a huge highlight for us,” Petrykowska said.

The Arvada Economic Development Team focuses on helping local businesses and manufacturers stay here, grow here and succeed here.

Denver7 Denver7's Russell Haythorn and the executive director of the Arvada Economic Development Association, Iza Petrykowska, discuss Arvada's manufacturing sector.

“You are in this office space adjacent to Olde Town for a reason. Why is that?” asked Haythorn.

“We really wanted to be kind of front line, business-facing,” Petrykowska said. “So we really wanted to be in the heart of the community.”

Precision with a purpose

That takes us down the road to a different corner of Arvada, where another manufacturer is creating products that touch the world.

“They give us a print and we produce the part,” said Alicia Svaldi, owner and president of Faustson Tool Corp.

Faustson is a woman-owned manufacturer in the aerospace, national defense and medical industries.

Denver7 Alicia Svaldi, owner of Faustson Tool Corp. in Arvada, Colorado, talks about being in business for nearly 45 years.

Svaldi and her husband started their business 45 years ago and since then, it’s gone from a small shop to a leader in 3D metal printing – including some parts for satellites and fighter jets that are highly classified.

“Does the U.S. military tell you what the parts are for?” Haythorn asked.

“No. I don’t want to know,” Svaldi said while laughing. “They make it perfectly clear that I’ll never know. And that’s fun to know that you’re helping people in the world and you’re defending your country. It’s a wonderful feeling. And the crew that I have now is the best crew that I’ve ever had.”

Arvada emerging as manufacturing leader

Arvada has roughly 75 manufacturing businesses, thanks in part to the city’s manufacturing initiative and the support of the state of Colorado’s nonprofit partner — Manufacturer’s Edge.

“We’re an organization that supports small to mid-size manufacturers and their growth,” said Rob Newbold, vice president of client success for Manufacturer’s Edge. “With the focus of helping them create new investments and retain and create jobs.”

From cybersecurity to certifications, Manufacturer’s Edge helps small businesses afford big industry requirements.

“We try and find consultants who can do it at a more affordable cost,” Newbold said. “We’re like a matchmaker, is really what we are. Keeping (manufacturers) here and keeping them strong and keeping them solid.”

Denver7 Rob Newbold, the vice president of client success with the Colorado non-profit, Manufacturer's Edges, speaks with Denver7's Russell Haythorn about attracting and retaining manufacturing jobs.

“What are we talking, dollars and cents wise?” asked Haythorn. “As much as $2 billion retained in new sales or retained sales here in Colorado in the last five years,” Newbold replied.

Which brings us back to Vanlife — where community, industry and adventure all come together.

“So they’ll choose colors and finishes and textures,” Eccles said.

Built locally to take you places near and far.

“We’re right on the doorsteps of everyone’s adventures,” said Eccles.

