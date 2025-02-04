Meet Bowie: The Colorado 'Uber Dog' turned super dog taking over the internet

BOULDER, Colo. — This is not your regular Uber ride. You can book a driver through the app like normal, but one co-pilot is adding a special surprise to some Coloradans rides.

He loves a good scratch, parks and of course the regular "good boy!" Bowie the 'Uber Dog' has quickly become an internet sensation, after tagging along as Kevin Furman's co-pilot, while picking up Uber fares.

Furman started driving for Uber more than a decade ago, but only started bringing Bowie along last year. Furman took in Bowie as a rescue dog, after his friend posted Bowie for adoption on Instagram. The connection was immediate.

“I saw him on Instagram, and I knew he was the dog for me," Furman said. "I drove seven hours to get him."

The long drive was worth it for Furman. Now this man's best friend spend hours in the car every week.

Bowie suffers from separation anxiety, so on a whim one day, Furman decided to bring Bowie with him for an Uber fare and the rest was history.

"I guess I was blessed with an Uber dog," Furman said.

Image courtesy of Kevin Furman. Bowie the Uber Dog.

After seeing the thrilled reactions of his riders, Furman started filming the interactions and it didn’t take long before their adorable dynamic went viral. The duo amassed more than 400,000 followers on Instagram and started making regular media appearances.

“It’s kind of crazy how fast things have grown,” Furman said. “We’re just along for the ride.”

Bowie’s charm is undeniable. He’s a natural at riding shotgun during Uber trips, greeting passengers with excitement.

For Furman, the ultimate goal is to spread the word about rescuing dogs.

“I hope people watch our videos and think about adopting a dog. There are so many animals out there who need a home, and Bowie’s story shows how special it can be,” Furman said.

Whether it’s cruising around town, surprising passengers with their favorite four-legged co-pilot or sharing life lessons along the way, Furman and Bowie are redefining the Uber experience.

If you’re ever in the Boulder area and need a ride, don’t be surprised if you end up with a co-pilot who’s as good at navigating the streets as he is at winning hearts.