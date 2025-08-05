Dog stolen from Texas reunited with its owners in Colorado 3 years later

DENVER — A dog stolen from its owners in Texas three years ago has just been reunited with its family after the animal was found in Colorado.

Staff at VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital said a good Samaritan brought in a dog on Monday that appeared to be having trouble breathing.

Papa, the dog, was found near E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Chambers Road in Aurora.

After treating Papa, veterinarians scanned the dog’s microchip, learned its owners were in Texas, and called them to deliver the good news.

Staff at VCA Alameda East said the owners drove through the night to be reunited with Papa, who the Texas family had rescued when Papa was just three weeks old.

The family told staff at the veterinary hospital that they couldn’t “believe it was him" when they arrived at the hospital Tuesday to pick him up.